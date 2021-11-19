ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands expansion is out now

GamingOnLinux
Cover picture for the articleKingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands is a brand new expansion for the popular mix of strategy and exploration from publisher Raw Fury and developers Stumpy Squid / Fury Studios. This expansion brings with it a new land to explore, inspired by Norse Viking culture with a whole new campaign to expand...

