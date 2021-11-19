A sight you can relish: World’s Largest Pickle Ornament debuts in downtown Pittsburgh

World's Largest Pickle Ornament - WPXI Just when you thought Pittsburgh was done with pickles for the year, a surprise is coming along that’s a really big dill. A three-story high Heinz pickle balloon, dubbed the World’s Largest Pickle Ornament, is decking the halls at EQT Plaza. (Alyssa Raymond/Alyssa Raymond)

PITTSBURGH — Just when you thought Pittsburgh was done with pickles for the year, a surprise is coming along that’s a really big dill.

A three-story high Heinz pickle balloon, dubbed the World’s Largest Pickle Ornament, is decking the halls at EQT Plaza.

Gates are ajar daily until 9 p.m. starting Nov. 19 as part of Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night celebrations.

