ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

A sight you can relish: World’s Largest Pickle Ornament debuts in downtown Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRe0l_0d1sQxSR00
World's Largest Pickle Ornament - WPXI Just when you thought Pittsburgh was done with pickles for the year, a surprise is coming along that’s a really big dill. A three-story high Heinz pickle balloon, dubbed the World’s Largest Pickle Ornament, is decking the halls at EQT Plaza. (Alyssa Raymond/Alyssa Raymond)

PITTSBURGH — Just when you thought Pittsburgh was done with pickles for the year, a surprise is coming along that’s a really big dill.

A three-story high Heinz pickle balloon, dubbed the World’s Largest Pickle Ornament, is decking the halls at EQT Plaza.

Gates are ajar daily until 9 p.m. starting Nov. 19 as part of Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night celebrations.

>>STORY: Light Up Night 2021: Here’s what you can expect at this year’s celebration in Pittsburgh!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
967 The Eagle

Did You Know Illinois Is Home To The World’s Largest Magic Shop?

The largest magic shop in the world calls Illinois home. I am not afraid to admit when I was a kid I was a big nerd. Actually, I still am. I know it is hard to believe. Well, not really. One of the many nerdy things I enjoyed was magic. I liked going to magic shows and checking out different magicians. I would always watch the big specials that were on television like Doug Henning and David Copperfield. I loved the Bozo Show when I was little and Wizzo the Wizard was my favorite.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership To Hold Downtown Elf Hunts For Prizes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has come up with a creative way to support local businesses. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership) Starting Nov. 27 on Small Business Saturday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is launching the “Downtown Elf Hunt.” The event is based on “Elf on a Shelf” and encourages customers to shop and find hidden elves at 22 participating retailers. Each elf has a QR code, which when scanned will enter customers into a prize pool. On Small Business Saturday, the grand prize is $1,000 in restaurant gift cards, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said. Subsequent hunts are also scheduled for Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The elves will be in new hiding places each week Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Mile High Tree Returns To Denver For Its Third Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Tree is returning for its third year. The 110-foot, 39 foot wide digital art installation in downtown Denver includes 60,000 strands of LED lights. It’s the tallest digital tree in North America. (credit: CBS) “It’s programmed with all sorts of lights choreographed to cultural music, holiday music, and it’s a totally free experience,” said Visit Denver spokeswoman Ashley Geisheker. LINK: The Mile High Tree The tree is located on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, and visitor can go inside it and look up at all the lights for a great visual experience. It’s time to enjoy Denver’s favorite new holiday tradition! The Mile High Tree, brought to you by presenting sponsor Modelo(R) USA, returns tonight at 5 p.m. 📷 : Captain Colorado 📌 : 16th Street Mall .Drink responsibly. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. pic.twitter.com/GKlFufFzLl — VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) November 19, 2021 The Mile High Tree is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 1. Watch the tree “lighting” ceremony hosted by CBS4 Mekialaya White below:
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
pittsburghmagazine.com

What To Expect When You Visit Pittsburgh’s New Cap Park

In the heart of the concrete jungle — or rather, steel jungle — there’s a not-so-little patch of green. The I-579 Cap park was officially dedicated Monday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 3-acre public space, which was built above Interstate 579. It’s bordered by Bigelow Boulevard, Centre Avenue, Chatham Street and Washington Place, and serves the grand vision of reuniting the Lower Hill District with Downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKRC

Man grows world's largest Venus flytrap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WKRC/KRDO/CNN Newsource) - It's a real life "Little Shop of Horrors" inside one Colorado greenhouse, with plant-enthusiast Jeremiah Harris playing the role of "Seymour." It is possibly the largest carnivorous greenhouse in the state, and it is home to the world's largest Venus flytrap on record. The...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#Ornament#Pickles#Food Drink#World
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eat Pittsburgh: 7 Downtown restaurants you need to try now

Downtown has no shortage of restaurants. Longtime institutions (Chinatown Inn, The Original Oyster House), Italian standards (Vallozzi’s) and numerous chain steakhouses rub real estate with spots new and old, serving Thai, Venezuelan, pizza, high-concept mashups and much, much more. With all these options, however, the area is still waiting for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
gtrnews.com

World’s Largest Augmented Reality Mural Complete in Downtown Tulsa

Following a competitive selection process, a new large-scale mural is complete at the Main Park Plaza parking garage, 410 S. Main St. The mural, known as “The Majestic,” spans approximately 15,000 square feet on the east and north sides of the building. It is the world’s largest augmented reality mural.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepittsburgh100.com

Christmas lights and sights abound around Pittsburgh

After losing an hour of daylight, here’s a festive way to make use of the darkness that now approaches early. Visit these spots to brighten up your holiday season. • Along with its ice rink, PPG Place’s 60-foot Christmas tree has been a downtown holiday tradition for years – and they’re both returning for the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
click orlando

Hello HOSS: Ripley’s attempt at world’s largest ball of hair

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ripley’s Believe it or Not! has once again done the unthinkable. The strange and unusual museum is looking to achieve a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest hair ball. According to the Guinness World Records, the largest ball of hair ever created weighed 167 pounds, but...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Philippe's New Pickled Egg Ornament Puts Us in the Pink

Purchase it online or at Philippe's candy counter (which is near the counter where you can buy a pickled egg to eat) Claiming that the mustard found on the tables at Philippe the Original, the celebrated home of the French Dip sandwich, isn't an ultimate symbol of the beloved eatery is to stir up controversy, especially with those locals who take their classic cuisine seriously.
FOOD & DRINKS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
79K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy