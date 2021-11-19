ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“I Wanted the Audience to Believe They Were Watching Real Soldiers”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Do Not Hesitate’ Director Shariff Korver

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

In Do Not Hesitate , selected as the Dutch submission for the Academy’s best international feature film category, a peacekeeping mission in an unnamed Middle Eastern country goes awry when three young Dutch soldiers are stranded in a valley when their vehicle breaks down and their commander sets out for help.

The film’s director, Shariff Korver , spoke to The Hollywood Reporter film critic Leslie Felperin for THR Presents , powered by Vision Media, about his motivation for making the film, and the arduous, no-holds-barred prep he and his crew underwent to assure a high degree of verisimilitude in telling their story.

The idea for the film, says Korver, had been gestating for 11 years, dating back to when he was a student at the Dutch Film Academy and he read about young Dutch soldiers sent to Greece for a debrief after five months in Afghanistan, with the idea that that they would undergo therapy by day and blow off steam by night.

“They expressed their feelings through fighting and drinking,” says Korver, which caused him to wonder what happened during their deployment.

Korver was nothing if not thorough in his mission. “We spent a year doing research, interviewing many, many veterans, watching all the documentaries we could see, talking to experts to map the whole thing out [and discover] what is actually happening during a mission of deployment. How is it to send young people going abroad?”

For the director, the right casting was crucial. “I wanted the audience to believe they were watching real soldiers and not actors playing soldiers,” he says. “But the script was too challenging for non-actors to play, so I needed really good actors because there’s a lot going on, and a lot of nuance, and they have an arc to play. It wasn’t enough to be the type.

“So I found these three young, very talented actors [ Spencer Bogaert , Joes Brauers and Tobias Kersloot ], and basically I asked them to become soldiers. I gave them half a year to gain the body but also the training. So we hired a veteran to do military training. I asked them to live together in an apartment. And we tried to re-create the whole thing. They learned how to shoot, how to move, how to talk — the whole thing. And basically I told them, ‘when you walk on set, I need you to be that soldier.’”

In the film, the tension is ratcheted up when one of the soldiers accidentally kills a goat, the sole possession of a local boy named Khali ( Omar Alwan ), the other key piece in the casting puzzle.

“Omar was the most challenging role I’ve ever had to cast in my life,” says Korver. “We tried to find the boy everywhere, all around the world, and we ended up finding him in Holland. What are the odds? He’s from Syria and he’s a refugee. And he came in and blew us away with his audition.”

At the end of the day, the film raises questions about young men sent off to zones of conflict that they’re insufficiently prepared to deal with, or even understand, and when the best intentions end up having the opposite effect.

“We wanted to say something about the encounter between Western soldiers and the reason that they are there,” explains Korver. “And the reason is to help the local people. But if you move funny, they are going to point a gun at you and tell you to lie on the ground. And what if you’re done with that? What if you are tired of following orders and at some point you’re not afraid anymore?”

This edition of THR Presents is sponsored by Lemming Film .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

“You Can Really Begin to Study Both the Origin of Evil and of Goodness”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Bad Roads’ Director Natalya Vorozhbyt

For her debut feature, Bad Roads, which was adapted from a play she staged at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2017, writer-director Natalya Vorozhbyt chose to tell a handful of stories about the war in her native Ukraine. These are not battle stories but dark tales of how the conflict, which began in 2014 and is still ongoing, has affected civilians of the Donbass region where much of the fighting has occurred. In an interview with THR Presents, powered by Vision Media, Vorozhbyt explains that before writing her play, which consisted of six chapters, four of which appear in the film,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John McAfee Film in the Works From ‘Plot Against the President’ Director (Exclusive)

Amanda Milius’ AMDC Films has acquired film and TV rights to Mark Eglinton’s upcoming book No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes. AMDC Films is developing a feature narrative film as well as a companion documentary based on the book, which features hours of taped interviews with the late anti-virus software pioneer whose death in June spawned a raft of conspiracy theories. Milius, whose Russiagate critique The Plot Against the President became one of the most successful docs of 2020, prevailed for the No Domain rights in a competitive situation. The filmmaker, who is the daughter of legendary Apocalypse Now screenwriter John...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trans Rights Groups Struggle to Win Hollywood Funding Even After Dave Chappelle Controversy

Every year, Hollywood gives millions to LGBTQ organizations, partnering with the likes of GLAAD, HRC, The Trevor Project and The Point Foundation for starry galas as A-listers sit on their boards or serve on host committees. But it’s the “T” that seems to have gotten less financial commitment than the rest of the acronym, as transgender organizations report a mixed bag of industry support — even as Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his recent Netflix special brought a renewed spotlight to the issues many trans people still face. “We’re seeing much more thoughtfulness out of Hollywood about trans characters and casting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sequel in the Works From Paramount

A sequel for Clifford the Big Red Dog is in the works. On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed the move after a 5-day theatrical opening of $22.2 million for the original Clifford the Big Red Dog, which launched simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+ around Veterans Day. The family film adapted Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny new puppy grows to be 10 feet tall overnight. Clifford the Big Red Dog starred Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker directed the film and Jay Scherick,...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Thr#Dutch#Middle Eastern#Thr Presents#Vision Media#The Dutch Film Academy
The Hollywood Reporter

Time Studios to Develop Animated Children’s Series Based on “Robotos” NFTs (Exclusive)

The NFTs are coming to children’s television. Time Studios, the film and TV production division of the nearly 100-year-old magazine, is developing an animated children’s show based on the “Robotos,” a non-fungible token (NFT) project from artist Pablo Stanley. The Robotos NFT collection consists of 10,000 randomly-generated droids made up of more than 170 different characteristics. it’s similar to other NFT avatar projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, though decidedly more family-friendly. Time Studios’ recently-launched kids and family division will spearhead the project, and the company suggests that additional programming based on NFT-native intellectual property is in the development pipeline,...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Jeremy Irons Did High-Society Crime in ‘Reversal of Fortune’

House of Gucci, opening Nov. 24 and based on a 2001 book, dramatizes the murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. Three decades ago, Jeremy Irons — who plays Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo, in the film — starred in another true-crime tale set in high society and won an Oscar for it. In 1990’s Reversal of Fortune, based on the 1985 Alan Dershowitz best-seller, Irons, then 41, played Claus von Bülow, a Danish aristocrat charged in 1982 with attempting to murder his socialite wife, Sunny von Bülow (played by Glenn Close), via an insulin injection that left her in a vegetative state. Von...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cary Elwes on ‘MI:7’ Production Snags, His Return to Rom-Coms and Standing Firm Against a ‘Princess Bride’ Reboot

Cary Elwes is a busy man. In addition to appearing in the highly anticipated (and secretive) Mission: Impossible 7, the iconic English actor is a part of the upcoming Guy Ritchie project, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. Elwes is also making his first return to the rom-com world since The Princess Bride (1987) in Nextflix’s A Castle for Christmas, which premieres Nov. 26. And just for good (holiday) measure, he also stars with Michael Sheen in Last Train to Christmas, which will debut on the British subscription film service Sky Cinema on Dec. 18. The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Elwes to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Summit of the Gods’ (‘Le Sommet des Dieux’): Film Review

The beauty of The Summit of the Gods, a breathtaking animated feature about a photojournalist’s mission to crack a Mount Everest mystery, is achieved through its less profound moments. Like the close shot of a brooding character leaning over a bridge drinking from a glistening beer bottle. Or one of a nondescript hand depositing a beige envelope into a fire-red mailbox with the dim yellows and greens of a near slumbering city in the backdrop. Backed by a stirring score (composed by Amin Bouhafa), these junctures enliven a film that perfectly captures the delirious pull of pursuing a singular vision. Directed...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Q&A: Director Paul Thomas Anderson reflects on real-life inspiration for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Through a rose-tinted lens, “Licorice Pizza” is serving up childhood and first love nostalgia. Starring first-time actors Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman and silver screen veterans Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn, Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest film will premiere in select theaters Friday. The movie tracks the whirlwind friendship between Alana Kane (Alana Haim), a directionless yet fierce 20-something-year-old, and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), the overly confident former child actor who falls for her. Set during the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley, the story follows Alana and Gary as they romp around the Valley selling water beds together and confronting the magnetic connection between them.
PASADENA, CA
Variety

‘The Unforgivable’ Review: Too Many Twists Make It Tough to Pardon Sandra Bullock’s Ex-Con Drama

Sandra Bullock plays a newly released Washington State ex-con trying to pick up where she left off 20 years earlier in “The Unforgivable” — no easy task, particularly since her character remains branded a cop-killer pariah. Working in English, German director Nora Fingscheidt’s second narrative feature (following Berlin prize-winner “System Crasher”) is adapted from a 2009 miniseries by esteemed U.K. TV scribe Sally Wainwright. The story translates well enough in cultural terms, though its density of plot elements ends up feeling more contrived in this compressed feature format. Nevertheless, the producer-star’s first vehicle since “Bird Box” in 2018 is a sturdy...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park: Post Covid’ Film Paints Stark, Bland (Hilarious) Pandemic Future

[This story contains spoilers for South Park: Post Covid.] It is going to be a long 40 years — at least that is how South Park sees it concerning the pandemic. South Park: Post Covid, the first of 14 made-for-TV films from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, premiered Thursday exclusively on Paramount+, giving a stark, bland outlook on the future — albeit in hilarious fashion from the show’s creators. Without going into too much detail here, the hourlong special (part one of two which will drop on the streaming service next month) catches up the characters of South Park 40 years down the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lone Scherfig’s Creative Alliance, Nordisk Film Join Forces

In the latest of a flurry of collaborations in the European independent film and TV scene, Danish group Creative Alliance, the production outfit headed by directors Lone Scherfig (The Kindness of Strangers, An Education) and Ole Christian Madsen (Flame & Citron) and producer/CEO Malene Blenkov (The Kindness of Strangers, Backstabbing for Beginners), has signed an exclusive production agreement with Nordisk Film Production, the production arm of Scandinavian giant Nordisk Film. The two companies will form a Nordisk Film-Creative Alliance division that Blenkov will run and that will operate under the auspices of Nordisk Film Production. “High-quality productions are in high demand and...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Box Office? I Don’t Care. I Did My Job”: Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson and the THR Actress Roundtable

“Welcome to the industry!” joked Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart to their younger cohort Emilia Jones as this year’s six participants on The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable commiserated about overlooked labors of love (“Is anybody ever going to watch it?”), the degree to which fear drives their decisions (Jennifer Hudson and Kirsten Dunst say no, Tessa Thompson and Stewart say no longer) and navigating COVID-19 to give some of the year’s most acclaimed performances. Convening at THR‘s headquarters in late October were: Chastain, star and producer of Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she resurrects the infamous televangelist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Pamela Abdy Talks ‘House of Gucci,’ the Future of Bond and Amazon

As a teenager growing up in New Jersey, Pamela Abdy danced competitively five to six days a week. Her dream of making it a career was shattered, along with her foot, during her sophomore year at Boston’s Emerson College, but a professor made a compelling connection by comparing cinema to choreography. Abdy had found her new calling: producing movies. Many years later, as the pandemic shut down Hollywood in spring 2020, MGM chief Michael De Luca convinced Abdy to come on board as president of the studio’s motion picture group. Within weeks of her arrival there, where Abdy now oversees eight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

How Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent And The Cast Crafted ‘Dune’ To Lead The Charge For Cinema’s Reawakening

Against all the odds, Denis Villeneuve has delivered the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic novel Dune. But a complex narrative and the difficulty of shooting a blockbuster in the scorching deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan became the least of the challenges when a global pandemic threatened to disrupt the movie’s chance to screen in theaters. At the end of the process, with a follow-up having been announced, Villeneuve, producer Mary Parent and the cast of Dune tell Joe Utichi why the journey to Arrakis was worth the effort. A few weeks past the domestic release of Dune, Denis Villeneuve...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’: TV Review

Before handing out flyers of missing 8-year-old Relisha Rudd, volunteers and family members gather in a parking lot to prepare themselves. “We’re praying right now that people will no longer be comfortable with looking the other way,” says a community advocate. “We’re praying right now that people will not just be complacent or content.” Her words cut neatly to both the grief and the hope at the heart of Black and Missing, Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir’s four-part docuseries about the Black and Missing Foundation. The situation it paints is grim: According to an FBI statistic recited in the series, roughly...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Liefeld Channeled ‘Saving Private Ryan’ for ‘X-Force: Killshot’

Rob Liefeld acknowledges that he’s prone to speak positively about (some might say, hype up) any of his projects. But the writer and artist insists he’s sincere when speaking about the joy he felt creating his latest comic. “This was the most fun I’ve had in comics in 30 years,” Liefeld says of X-Force Killshot, a one-shot issue out this week that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Marvel Comics mutant team, X-Force. The book centers on the time-traveling mutant Cable, who brings together five different X-Force teams, chosen from different points across time. Together, they are on a mission to the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy