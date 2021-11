Fans and fellow artists are paying tribute to rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis yesterday (18 November). The 36-year-old was well-regarded as a fiercely independent artist who regularly gave back to his local community. Shortly before the shooting, he had reportedly been handing out Thanksgiving turkeys.The artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was reportedly inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when someone drove up and opened fire, police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN.Tributes have flooded in for Dolph following the news of his death.“LONG LIVE DOLPH,” producer and songwriter Kenny Beats...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO