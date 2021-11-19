The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Ravens

Sometimes when breaking down a game, the answer to the puzzle of who will come out on top is actually sitting in plain sight. The Chicago Bears are very bad at run defense and the Baltimore Ravens are the best in the league at running the ball. Sometimes it is that simple. In matchups featuring teams with these “skill-sets”, they usually favor the good running team–obviously. In the Ravens week 11 game this Sunday, that theory will be put to test in a huge way, and while we are not predicting complete disaster for either team, we do not expect this Ravens-Bears game to be the best game of the week by any standards.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO