Human and Drug smuggling continues at the border

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

mynbc5.com

Vermont man sentenced for smuggling marijuana across Canadian border

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who authorities say helped move hundreds of pounds of marijuana across the U.S. Canadian border was sentenced on Friday. Authorities say Jack Cohen, 36, of Hyde Park, was sentenced in federal court, in Burlington, to three years probation. On March 24, 2021, Cohen was...
VERMONT STATE
Yuma Daily Sun

Two Yuma women help thwart a human smuggling attempt

Two women from Yuma on their way to a bachelorette party in Phoenix wound up helping Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents thwart a recent human smuggling attempt. The incident happened on Nov. 5. According to Border Patrol, the women were heading east on Interstate 8 when they saw two vehicles...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents seize $40,000 in suspected smuggling-related activity

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Blythe Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was attempting to travel with $40,000 in cash for a smuggling-related operation. Blythe agents responded to a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in reference to a suspected migrant. The Guatemalan man's vehicle was stopped...
BLYTHE, CA
The Independent

Three jailed over £4.5m plot to smuggle drugs sealed in fish tanks

Three men have been jailed for a total of 40 years after being convicted of using a removal firm as a front for an international drug smuggling conspiracy.Mark Youell, 64, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was recorded telling Alfred Rumbold, 65, from Orpington, Kent, and 73-year-old removal driver Brian Wright “We’re gonna hit the jackpot”, while plotting to import 55kg of class A drugs with a street value of £4.5 million inside fish tanks.In a series of recordings made by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Youell also told the men that they were going to make “f****** mega dough” with the scheme.According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Plainview Daily Herald

Woman stopped in Plainview for human smuggling

A woman identified as a Mexican national was arrested in Plainview last week for human smuggling. Plainview Police stopped a gray Chevrolet Tahoe with an Arizona registration on Nov. 11 about 9 a.m.at the 1300 block of E. 5th Street after noticing an unrestrained front passenger. During the stop, the officer saw eight more passengers in the back of the vehicle.
PLAINVIEW, TX
arizonadailyindependent.com

Phoenix Woman Admits To Operating Human Smuggling Stash House In Avondale

TUCSON, AZ – A Phoenix woman, Amalia Gonzalez-Lara, pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with her role as the coordinator of a human smuggling operation in Avondale. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nogales assisted by U.S. Border Patrol collaborated on the case. The 43-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with human smuggling after attempting a getaway

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man has been detained and charged with five counts of smuggling after attempting a getaway. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, deputies were doing surveillance before performing a routine traffic stop. The car reportedly took off at speeds over 100 miles per hour once the...
KERR COUNTY, TX
WAAY-TV

Former Alabama corrections officer sentenced in federal drug smuggling case

A former corrections officer who tried to bring drugs into a state prison will now get to spend time in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Gary Charles Dixon Jr., 36, to 87 months in prison on one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Dixon pleaded guilty to the charge in July, admitting he attempted to smuggle nearly 500 grams of meth into William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer in 2020.
Washington Times

Border chaos continues in October with record-setting arrests

The Border Patrol apprehended nearly 160,000 illegal immigrants jumping the southern border in October, Homeland Security announced Monday, toppling yet another monthly record for President Biden. That still marked a bit of an improvement compared to the summer, when monthly apprehensions flirted with 200,000. And key yardsticks of illegal activity,...
IMMIGRATION
WTVQ

String of weapons, drug arrests continue in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A string of drug and weapons arrests continue in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, three people were arrested Thursday and early Friday after drug agents executed search warrants. One was served at about 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home on Deuce...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
kgns.tv

Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in Zapata leads to the discovery of a human smuggling attempt. The incident happened on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle six miles east of FM 2687. During questioning the woman identified as Briana Robinson was...
ZAPATA, TX
abc17news.com

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego. The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021. The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Police charge Amazon India executives in drug smuggling case

Senior executives at Amazon's business in India have been charged after two men allegedly used the website as part of a marijuana smuggling operation. Last week, police in the central state of Madhya Pradesh arrested two men for allegedly trafficking 20kg of the drug to other Indian states. Police say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

24 indicted on allegations of human smuggling and forced labor in Southern Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two dozen defendants have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges related to labor trafficking in Southern Georgia farms. The operation was busted after a multi-year investigation. This smuggling and trafficking operation illegally imported Mexican and Central American workers into horrid working conditions on South Georgia Farms. More than 100 victims were […]
GEORGIA STATE
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced for smuggling 50 kilos of pot across U.S. border in Essex County

CANAAN — A Hyde Park resident was sentenced following a guilty plea to importation into the United States of more than 50 kilograms of marijuana. On Friday, Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Jack Cohen, 36, to a time-served period of imprisonment, approximately one day, and ordered that he be subject to three years of supervised release.
CANAAN, VT
WECT

District Attorney asks SBI to look into drug smuggling in prison

After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car. Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting. On Thanksgiving Day, at each of the two locations, a hot Thanksgiving plated dinner, dessert, care package, and message of hope will be provided. Doctor provides...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC

