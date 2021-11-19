Human and Drug smuggling continues at the border

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who authorities say helped move hundreds of pounds of marijuana across the U.S. Canadian border was sentenced on Friday. Authorities say Jack Cohen, 36, of Hyde Park, was sentenced in federal court, in Burlington, to three years probation. On March 24, 2021, Cohen was...
TUCSON, Ariz. – A local area woman pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with her role as the coordinator of a human smuggling operation in Avondale, Ariz., following a probe by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nogales assisted by U.S. Border Patrol. Amalia Gonzalez-Lara,...
Two women from Yuma on their way to a bachelorette party in Phoenix wound up helping Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents thwart a recent human smuggling attempt. The incident happened on Nov. 5. According to Border Patrol, the women were heading east on Interstate 8 when they saw two vehicles...
BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Blythe Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was attempting to travel with $40,000 in cash for a smuggling-related operation. Blythe agents responded to a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in reference to a suspected migrant. The Guatemalan man's vehicle was stopped...
Three men have been jailed for a total of 40 years after being convicted of using a removal firm as a front for an international drug smuggling conspiracy.Mark Youell, 64, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was recorded telling Alfred Rumbold, 65, from Orpington, Kent, and 73-year-old removal driver Brian Wright “We’re gonna hit the jackpot”, while plotting to import 55kg of class A drugs with a street value of £4.5 million inside fish tanks.In a series of recordings made by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Youell also told the men that they were going to make “f****** mega dough” with the scheme.According...
A woman identified as a Mexican national was arrested in Plainview last week for human smuggling. Plainview Police stopped a gray Chevrolet Tahoe with an Arizona registration on Nov. 11 about 9 a.m.at the 1300 block of E. 5th Street after noticing an unrestrained front passenger. During the stop, the officer saw eight more passengers in the back of the vehicle.
TUCSON, AZ – A Phoenix woman, Amalia Gonzalez-Lara, pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with her role as the coordinator of a human smuggling operation in Avondale. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nogales assisted by U.S. Border Patrol collaborated on the case. The 43-year-old...
Florida Highway Patrol troopers have made another arrest in a growing human smuggling problem on Florida’s highways. According to troopers, on Tuesday at 3:25 PM, FHP Troopers patrolling Interstate 75 near Milepost 311 in Sumter County, Florida, observed a Dodge Journey with illegal window tint and failing to maintain its travel lane.
KERRVILLE, Texas - A man has been detained and charged with five counts of smuggling after attempting a getaway. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, deputies were doing surveillance before performing a routine traffic stop. The car reportedly took off at speeds over 100 miles per hour once the...
A former corrections officer who tried to bring drugs into a state prison will now get to spend time in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Gary Charles Dixon Jr., 36, to 87 months in prison on one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Dixon pleaded guilty to the charge in July, admitting he attempted to smuggle nearly 500 grams of meth into William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer in 2020.
The Border Patrol apprehended nearly 160,000 illegal immigrants jumping the southern border in October, Homeland Security announced Monday, toppling yet another monthly record for President Biden. That still marked a bit of an improvement compared to the summer, when monthly apprehensions flirted with 200,000. And key yardsticks of illegal activity,...
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A string of drug and weapons arrests continue in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, three people were arrested Thursday and early Friday after drug agents executed search warrants. One was served at about 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home on Deuce...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in Zapata leads to the discovery of a human smuggling attempt. The incident happened on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle six miles east of FM 2687. During questioning the woman identified as Briana Robinson was...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego. The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021. The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.
Senior executives at Amazon's business in India have been charged after two men allegedly used the website as part of a marijuana smuggling operation. Last week, police in the central state of Madhya Pradesh arrested two men for allegedly trafficking 20kg of the drug to other Indian states. Police say...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two dozen defendants have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges related to labor trafficking in Southern Georgia farms. The operation was busted after a multi-year investigation. This smuggling and trafficking operation illegally imported Mexican and Central American workers into horrid working conditions on South Georgia Farms. More than 100 victims were […]
CANAAN — A Hyde Park resident was sentenced following a guilty plea to importation into the United States of more than 50 kilograms of marijuana. On Friday, Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Jack Cohen, 36, to a time-served period of imprisonment, approximately one day, and ordered that he be subject to three years of supervised release.
