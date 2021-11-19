ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘First woman president’: Kamala Harris makes history when she briefly assumes powers of presidency during Biden procedure

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq294_0d1sQIi000

For the first time in US history, the executive branch has been led by a woman, albeit only for one hour and 15 minutes.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday became the third person — and the first woman — to serve as acting President of the United States after President Joe Biden temporarily transferred the powers of the presidency to her while he underwent general anesthesia for a colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland.

Before undergoing the procedure, Mr Biden signed a pair of letters to Senate president pro tempore Patrick Leahy and ouse speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he invoked section three of the 25th Amendment, which allows a sitting president to temporarily relinquish the powers of his or her office. That provision is separate from section four, which has never been invoked but is meant to remove a president who has become incapacitated and therefore unable to execute the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C13xB_0d1sQIi000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vXfY_0d1sQIi000

After doctors finished the procedure, Mr Biden transmitted letters to Mr Leahy and Ms Pelosi indicating that he had re-assumed the powers of the presidency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRh2t_0d1sQIi000

According to a White House spokesperson, Ms Harris’s period as acting president began at 10.10am on Friday and ended at 11.35am.

Two other presidents – Ronald Reagan and George W Bush – have made use of the same constitutional provision on three prior occasions.

Mr Reagan, the oldest person to serve as president until Mr Biden was sworn in at age 79, relinquished the powers of his office to then vice-president George HW Bush from 11.28am to 7.22pm on 13 July, 1985 when he underwent surgery for colon cancer.

Mr Bush’s son, George W Bush, twice transferred the powers of the presidency to vice-president Dick Cheney when he underwent colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

“As my staff has previously communicated to you, I will undergo this morning a routine medical procedure requiring sedation. In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily my constitutional powers and duties to the vice-president during the brief period of the procedure and recovery,” Mr Bush wrote in a letter to then Senate -president pro tempore Robert Byrd and house speaker Dennis Hastert.

“Accordingly, in accordance with the provisions of section three of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution, this letter shall constitute my written declaration that I am unable to discharge the Constitutional powers and duties of the office of President of the United States. Pursuant to section three, the vice-president shall discharge those powers and duties as Acting President until I transmit to you a written declaration that I am able to resume the discharge of those powers and duties”.

In a similar letter, Mr Reagan claimed that he was not required by the constitution to transfer the powers of the presidency to the elder Mr Bush while under anesthesia, but said he was nonetheless doing so under an agreement with the then vice- president.

Mr Reagan had previously failed to invoke the amendment before going under anesthesia after he was shot outside the Washington, DC Hilton in 1981, leading to confusion about who had been in charge of the country while he was undergoing surgery to treat his wounds.

Mr Biden’s decision to transfer the powers of the presidency to Ms Harris while sedated for a medical procedure revives a practice that was halted during Donald Trump’s term.

While Mr Trump underwent a colonoscopy during a November 2019 visit to Walter Reed, he reportedly refused to undergo general anthethesia so he would not have to sign a letter to allow then vice-president Mike Pence to serve as acting president during that time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hastert
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Robert Byrd
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Donald Trump
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of The Senate#Washington Dc#Senate President#Ouse#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

352K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy