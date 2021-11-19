Best under-sink water filter

Like a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk, a case of water bottles is one of those non-negotiable staples always etched down on my grocery shopping list. After all, water is what keeps us moving, and without it, well...you know. Of course, we all know that hauling a case back home isn’t particularly fun—and when a flight of stairs is added to the mix, it only makes you want to put off the task even more. That being said, investing in a water filter has definitely been on my mind lately. However, before I settled on my Berkey Travel Water Filter, I had never been able to decide on a water filter since the internet is chock full of different product options.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO