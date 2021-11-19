ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lady Gaga Ended the House of Gucci Press Tour With a Dramatic, Super-Short Bixie Haircut

By Sophia Panych
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lady Gaga has experimented with a variety of hairstyles during the House of Gucci tour. Her latest hairstyle was a blond bob with side-swept bangs. The super short hairstyle is most likely the work of a wig. Lady Gaga has used the press tour for her new film House...

thatgrapejuice.net

Lady Gaga STUNS at ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

The multi-talented chanteuse served majestic eleganza tonight at the Milan premiere at the ‘House of Gucci.’. Due in theaters worldwide on November 24, the movie sees Gaga play Patrizia Reggiani: the ex-wife of Gucci who was convicted of orchestrating his hit after he had an affair. The film – which...
CELEBRITIES
floydct.com

Lady Gaga channelled 'pain' into House of Gucci

Lady Gaga used her "pain" from being raped to drive her 'House of Gucci' performance. The 35-year-old star - who revealed earlier this year she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19 - portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a hit on fashion heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the new film and she immersed herself in the feelings stemming from the worst experiences of her life to give her character the right voice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Trauma for ‘House of Gucci’

It was a spring day in Rome when Lady Gaga’s sense of reality started to slip. For nine months while preparing for and shooting House of Gucci, Gaga stayed in character as Patrizia Reggiani, who married and ultimately ordered the 1995 murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. She spoke in a Northern Italian accent even when cameras weren’t rolling on the Ridley Scott film and tapped into her own history of trauma, including being raped by a music producer when she was 19, to depict Patrizia’s unraveling. One day while shooting a scene with Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s confidant, Gaga...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

It May Be the House of Gucci, but Gaga Is Versace's Leading Lady in This Ultrasexy Dress

Lady Gaga has ever so appropriately continued to wear Gucci throughout her House of Gucci press tour to get us hyped up for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film. But sometimes a woman just needs a little Versace in her life, as proven by this spectacular laced satin corset gown. Gaga chose the look, inspired by details from the spring/summer 1995 collection, for the Milan premiere, showing off its every angle in her usual theatrical poses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Made Her Hosting Debut at the 2021 AMAs — Check Out Her 5 Best Moments

It's official: There's no party like a Cardi B party! The 29-year-old rapper made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Just as we expected, Cardi brought her larger-than-life personality to the stage and kept viewers entertained down to the very last minute. Seconds after making her grand entrance, she told the crowd, "I ain't gonna lie. I'm a little nervous. I'm sweating." Between hyping up fellow Bronx native Jennifer Lopez before her performance and slaying as a fashion queen all night long, it's safe to say that Cardi was a huge hit. Ahead, check out all of the "WAP" rapper's stand-out moments from the AMAs!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Lady Gaga reveals she ad-libbed viral House of Gucci line

Lady Gaga has revealed that the viral line of dialogue she utters in the House of Gucci trailer was an ad-lib.Upon the release of the trailer, fans went wild for a scene where Gaga’s character, Patrizia Gucci, recites “Father, Son and House of Gucci” while making the sign of the cross.“I would do it in the trailer all the time,” Gaga toldVariety at the Thursday night (18 November) premiere of the film in Los Angeles. “I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right. We did it, and...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Solidified Her Status as a Glossier Girl at the AMAs — Shop the Entire Beauty Look

Olivia Rodrigo is a Glossier girl. After previously wearing makeup by the millennial-pink brand to the Met Gala and MTV Video Music Awards, the 18-year-old singer again turned to Glossier for her recent appearance at the American Music Awards. Rodrigo contrasted her sequin David Koma dress with muted makeup consisting of bronzed cheeks, a classic cat eye, flicked-up eyebrows, and a brown lip.
MAKEUP
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Lady Gaga Watched Panther Videos To Prepare For House Of Gucci Role

Lady Gaga says she watched panther videos to prepare for her role as Patrizia Reggiani, in the upcoming release of House of Gucci. Reggiani was convicted of assassinating her ex-husband, Mauricio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, who was the heir to the luxury Gucci brand. Gaga says early in Reggiani’s...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Nicki Minaj Got a Fendi x Skims Gift Box, Proceeds to Style the Iconic Underwear Like a Boss

Nicki Minaj is one of the lucky friends of the Fendi x Skims brand who received a purple gift box in all its glory ahead of the holidays. "Forgot to thank Kim & FENDI for my package. I love the pieces 🙏💞🎀," she shared on her Instagram stories, posing for a series of three photos wearing the now-iconic underwear that's mostly sold out. Nicki wore the Scoop Bralette and High Leg Bikini in the signature California colorway underneath a scalloped Chloé jacket that retails for a whopping $12,395, teamed up with Saint Laurent's knee-high boots and a diamond chain-link choker, a combination put together by her stylist and personal shopper Khalil.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Lady Gaga Is Over the Internet’s Fascination With Her House of Gucci Accent

Watch: Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama. Lady Gaga wants you to know that there is more to her work in House of Gucci than her accent. The "Born This Way" singer has shared that a lot of work went into her recent transformation as Patrizia Reggiani for the new Ridley Scott film—outside of her voice. "If I'm being honest, I do feel that it's been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long," she told the New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Lady Gaga Discusses Mining Her Own History for ‘House of Gucci’ Performance

With 2018's A Star is Born, Lady Gaga proved that in addition to being a great singer, she is also a fantastic actor, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga opens up about her next big role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci and how she drew on personal experiences to bring the complexities of the character's life to Ridley Scott's latest film.
MOVIES
coast1045.com

MGM shares clip of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci’

On Monday, MGM Studios shared a clip from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as her husband, Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Gucci fashion house. In the teaser clip, Patrizia influences Maurizio by trying to convince him that his uncle...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

