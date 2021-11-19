ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd finally revealed how he stays looking young

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd, the ageless and newly named Sexiest Man Alive, says his secret to looking young involves a few tricks and ABBA. More on that in a minute. CNN caught up with the actor, 52, at the "Ghostbusters Afterlife" premiere in New York earlier this week. "I'm open to...

www.wicz.com

Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
moviesinfocus.com

Remembering The Great Harold Ramis

The great Harold Ramis would have been 77 years old on 21 November 2021. He passed away on the 24 February, 2014 at the age of 69 from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis. To many he will always be Egon Spengler in the Ghostbusters movies but to others he was a damn fine writer/director, behind some of the most influential comedy films of the last 40-odd years. Ramis directed Groundhog Day (a film that has become a modern classic) and the massively underrated Multiplicity (with Michael Keaton), while also helming National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Ice Harvest (a quirky and little seen black comedy with John Cusack), Analyse This (and That) and Bedazzled.
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Ryan Reynolds jokes Paul Rudd is 'aging backwards because of his contract with Satan'

The audience of Wednesday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" were expecting Will Ferrell, but instead, they got Ryan Reynolds. And Reynolds did not disappoint. The 45-year-old actor and filmmaker claimed that Ferrell asked him to fill in because he was "running a little late" before revealing, as was the plan of the bit all along, that Ferrell wasn't coming at all.
TVLine

Saturday Night Live Taps Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Final 2021 Episodes

The mood in Studio 8H is about to be happier than ever. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish will pull double duty at Saturday Night Live in December, serving as both host and musical guest for the Dec. 11 episode, NBC announced Thursday. The broadcast will mark Eilish’s first time as SNL host, but she previously appeared as musical guest on the Season 45 premiere in 2019, hosted by Woody Harrelson. She’ll be performing in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which was released in July. Actor Paul Rudd will then close out SNL‘s calendar year on Dec. 18, alongside musical guest Charli XCX. Rudd, who’s promoting both the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door and the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will join SNL‘s Five-Timers Club upon hosting next month. Thus far, the sketch series’ Season 47 hosts have included Owen Wilson (Loki), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country). Next up is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, who will preside over the Nov. 20 episode; rapper Saweetie will perform. Looking forward to Eilish and Rudd’s December episodes? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jeremy Renner hails Paul Rudd as the 'most tremendous man around'

Jeremy Renner thinks Paul Rudd is the "most tremendous human". The 50-year-old actor has lavished praise on the Hollywood star after he was recently named by People magazine as its sexiest man alive. Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Jeremy said: "I think that’s a tremendous thing! I knew this a long...
CinemaBlend

Paul Rudd Reveals The Great Friends Burn His Daughter Drops When They Watch The Show Together

Before he was the Sexiest Man Alive and a Marvel superhero, Paul Rudd was stealing hearts as Mike Hannigan during the final two seasons of hit sitcom Friends. Rudd's character eventually became Phoebe’s love interest and a soon became a fan-favorite. However, it sounds like at least one person is humorously unimpressed with his work. The actor recently revealed that he watches the show with his daughter and, as it turns out, she drops a great burn at his expense whenever they tune in.
#Abba#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
411mania.com

Steve Carell Recalls Paul Rudd Telling Him Not To Take The Office Role

In the new book, “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office“ (h/t Mashable), Steve Carell revealed that Paul Rudd warned him that auditioning for a role on The Office was a “bad move.”. “I remember, before I auditioned, I was talking to Paul Rudd,” Steve Carell...
Collider

Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and How It Reminds Them of an '80s Amblin Film

With director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon about making the Ghostbusters sequel. During the fun interview, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the sequel, which shot was the toughest to pull off for each of them, how the film reminds them of an Amblin film from the 80’s, and more. I also tried to get Rudd to talk about Venom joining the MCU but he hadn’t seen the Venom sequel yet so…
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Paul Rudd Pays Tribute to Harold Ramis

Prolific performer and filmmaker Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, so when fans knew that Ghostbusters: Afterlife would feature members of the original films, we knew it wouldn't be quite the same without Ramis' Egon Spengler, and while the film finds ways to thematically pay tribute to the figure, star Paul Rudd recently opened up about his own connection to Ramis and what their brief time together meant to him. While Rudd didn't get to spend much time with Ramis throughout his career, he noted that even his brief encounters with the figure left an impact on him. Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KMBC.com

New 'Ghostbusters' movie drops video featuring Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new "Ghostbusters" movie just dropped a hilarious video on social media featuring Kansas City's Paul Rudd and Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Rudd, who was just named People magazine's sexiest man alive, stars in the new "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" movie. In the promo video, we learn that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

