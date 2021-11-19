ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EPL Overlays for Nov. 21

By Matt Bernier
nbcsportsedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Matchweek 12 in the English Premier League concludes Sunday with two...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Premier League Pick 'Em Matchday Thirteen Analysis

The Premier League season has returned, and so has your chance to cash in big. The free-to-play Premier League Pick ‘Em contest made its return in the NBC Sports Predictor app along with the new EPL season and continues this week with a new slate of five games. Each matchday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Burnley v Tottenham: match preview

They say the table does not lie but it can sometimes distort the truth. Few would argue Tottenham resemble a team sitting seventh, especially following their latest Europa Conference League embarrassment to Slovenian minnows Mura on Thursday. On the flip side Burnley can feel slightly aggrieved to be in the relegation zone considering their only defeat in the last seven games was at Manchester City. Burnley’s problem has been a tendency to draw too many games – six – and another stalemate could be on the cards against a Tottenham side yet to find their feet under Antonio Conte, especially with James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood suspended. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
FOX Sports

Pay from firms linked to EPL club owners set to be declared

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs are set to be required to declare to the league when players and coaches are receiving supplemental payments from deals with companies linked to their team’s ownership. The rule change is being discussed by clubs as part of a tightening of financial regulations following...
UEFA
nevermanagealone.com

NMA Reader Poll: October EPL Goal of the Month

The Premier League has been pure drama for many clubs, but one thing has been consistent this term; Liverpool’s Mo Salah scoring goals. The league has been raining goals from one end of England to the other, and the month of October has witnessed some pretty ‘wow’ moments. Mo Salah...
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-12 Fantrax Player Picks

In addition to the usual uncertainty that international breaks inject into EPL game-weeks, this time three clubs will enter GW-12 under new management: Newcastle, Norwich, and Aston Villa have all made changes at the helm within the last week or so. So in addition to the fatigue and injuries we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
numberfire.com

FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Helper for 11/20/21

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, and that kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday. All betting lines come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published. Slate Overview. Brentford (+170) at Newcastle (+160) Over 2.5 Goals: -102 | Most Likely to Score: Wilson...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Overlay#Leeds United#Epl Overlays#Everton#Nbc Sports Predictor#English
World Soccer Talk

EPL Commentators on NBC: Nov. 20 and Nov. 21

With the November international break wrapping up, Premier League players return to their clubs for gameweek 12. Now, we stand roughly a third of the way through the 2021/22 campaign. Already, we see the groundwork for what could be an exciting December and January. A fixture between two big six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tacoma News Tribune

3 teams start life under new managers as EPL resumes

Boardroom goodwill toward English Premier League managers during the pandemic appears to have run out. Only four lost their jobs in the league last season, a small number by modern day standards. Perhaps it was down to a lack of ostensible fan criticism while games were played in empty stadiums....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 12 Betting Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

In what could be the match of the weekend, a battle bruised Liverpool welcomes to Anfield, an Arsenal squad that hasn’t lost since Week 3 and has climbed from dead last to an astonishing fifth place in that time. The Gunners train has been gaining momentum for nine weeks, and they put their unbeaten streak on the line this week in Liverpool. Will the Arsenal train hit the red wall at Anfield, or will Liverpool continue their poor run of form we saw in Week 10 as they fell to West Ham? We look at these questions and more but make sure you check out all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.
SOCCER
SportsGrid

EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea. After another break for World Cup Qualifiers, the English Premier League is back and back with a bang! Familiar faces at the top of the league in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are joined by the surprising West Ham United, who find themselves in the thick of the league battle after 11 weeks of play. League leaders Chelsea kick off this week’s action as they travel north to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City. Also, on tap is a classic big club rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. After an upset loss to West Ham, Liverpool welcome the resurgent Gunners to Anfield, who are unbeaten in 9 and can join the top four party with a triumph at fortress Anfield. Check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Advanced Television

Optus Sport extends EPL, WSL rights

Australian multiplay telco Optus Sport will continue streaming its exclusive coverage of the world’s best football to its one million plus active subscribers. The renewals lock in Optus Sport’s Premier League rights for six years until 2028, and FA Women’s Super League until after the FIFA Women’s World Cup into 2024.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-12 Match-Day Live Chat

The current league leaders get us kicked off against an inconsistent Leicester side. After recovering from a poor start, the Gunners have a chance to leapfrog Liverpool. Spurs fans dream that Harry Kane can bring his international goal-scoring form home to the league, a fixture against injury-hampered Leeds that could be just the tonic to turn it around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

EPL Matchday Thirteen Best Total Bets

Thankfully, our Matchday 12 total picks put a halt to our sub-par performance over the past few Matchdays. We have Brentford, Newcastle and Watford to thank for our 2-0 Matchday 12 record to send us to 14-11 on the season. The former two clubs easily cashed our over 2.5 goals play, while Watford came through (in a big way) on our over 0.5 goal parlay to produce two winners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

PL Best Bets: Backing Crystal Palace Presents Value

With the conclusion of UEFA Champions League matchday five, we now focus our attention back to the Premier League where we look to build off our 2-1 midweek success. Backing Ronaldo in the Champions League might be the easiest thing we have done this season. EPL matchday 13 gives us 10 exciting matches and one top four match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes pleased with West Ham’s Europa League progression

David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble in Austria wrapped up top spot in Group H for Moyes’ side.The Hammers go straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.“Job done, yeah,” said Moyes. “We did a professional job tonight and throughout the group stage we’ve done a good job.“It’s great credit to the players for the way they...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sheffield United set to move on from Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.The Blades won their...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy