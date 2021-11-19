EPL Overlays for Nov. 21

In what could be the match of the weekend, a battle bruised Liverpool welcomes to Anfield, an Arsenal squad that hasn’t lost since Week 3 and has climbed from dead last to an astonishing fifth place in that time. The Gunners train has been gaining momentum for nine weeks, and they put their unbeaten streak on the line this week in Liverpool. Will the Arsenal train hit the red wall at Anfield, or will Liverpool continue their poor run of form we saw in Week 10 as they fell to West Ham? We look at these questions and more but make sure you check out all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO