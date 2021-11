Anthony Rapp portrays Star Trek: Discovery’s chief engineer, Paul Stamets. Shortly before Star Trek: Discovery was set to premiere on Paramount Plus, international viewers were made aware that the series was being pulled from Netflix. The streaming channel was the only way that viewers outside the United States and Canada could watch Discovery as it had always been on a one day delay, airing the next day on Netflix to enable international viewers to keep up with the current season. That all changed when Paramount bought out its deal with Netflix, enabling the studio to air Discovery exclusively on its own streaming service.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO