Public Health

Local Public Health Director's View: Celebrate the holidays safely with a vaccine boost

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike everyone else, I wish this pandemic was behind us. I wish we all could gather with loved ones this holiday season with safe food preparation tips being the only public health topic at the table. But here we are experiencing high COVID-19 transmission rates again; over the last week, we’ve...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Power 96

Rice County Public Health Says Get Vaccinated

Thanksgiving is next week. Christmas follows. Arguably the two biggest family gatherings happend during those holidays. Deb Purfeerst, Rice County Public Health Department Director and Sara Coulter, Clinic and Community Supervisor for the department were guests on the KDHL AM Minnesota program today. With Thanksgiving just around the corner we...
RICE COUNTY, MN
sanjoseinside.com

California Public Health Director Wants to Offer COVID-19 to Everyone

COVID-19 booster shots should be available to anyone who requests one in California as long as their initial vaccination was long enough ago, the state's director of public health said in a letter to local health providers. Dr. Tomas Aragon, director of the state's Department of Public Health, said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Children’s Weekend Vaccine Clinics To Boost Holiday Immunity

Providers across Connecticut are gearing up to conduct COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend for children ages 5 to 11 years old, a group of about 277,000 kids that became eligible for vaccination last week. Children as young as 5 became eligible last Tuesday to receive a pediatric dose of the...
HARTFORD, CT
State
Minnesota State
9News

Local health officials push for statewide public health orders

DENVER — In recent weeks, the state has implemented several measures to try to help ease the pressure on hospitals as the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to stress Colorado's health care system. Some local health officials are now pushing even more steps to mitigate the spread of the...
DENVER, CO
columbusfreepress.com

The COVID-19 vaccine: Profits versus Public Health

As a medical virologist for over 30 years, I and many of my colleagues have been amazed what we have heard about the COVID-19 vaccine and natural immunity after infection by the virus that causes COVID-19, called SARS-CoV2. So much clear-cut information is known about this disease process, yet policies are being made that ignore this information. So, let’s discuss these facts in simple terms. Here are the six basic facts of viral immunity, regardless of the virus:
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox7austin.com

The best holidays are COVID-free: How to celebrate safely

AUSTIN, Texas - With the holiday season fast approaching and millions of Americans now vaccinated against COVID-19, celebrations could look vastly different compared to last year. Last year, the predominant public health advice before Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings was simply: don’t go, but this year’s festivities can actually look...
AUSTIN, TX
sb-american.com

Get Ready to Safely Celebrate the Holidays, Get the Booster

The holiday season is here. As you make plans to celebrate and gather with friends and family, keep COVID-19 in mind and take steps to prevent its spread. It is important that we continue to protect our families and communities – especially those 65+, those with compromised immune systems and others at high risk. If you or someone in your home has a medical condition or works around other people, get a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pix11.com

Health care workers, tourists discuss safe celebrations

Christmas may be 42 days away, but inside Macy's, the holiday season was already in full swing. But before you head outside and surround yourself with others, doctors want to remind tourists and residents around the region of something: COVID-19 is still a concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
trfradio.com

North Valley Public Health Vaccination Clinics

North Valley Public Health will be holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following sites for any age 5 and older. Use the links below to register or call 218-745-5154 if you need assistance. 11-18-2021 Warren Alvarado Oslo High School:. 11-22-2021 Stephen Argyle Central Elementary:. 11-23-2021 Grygla Community Center:
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Doctors Offer Advice On Safe Ways To Celebrate The Holidays

Doctors aren't suggesting you can't gather for the holidays, but what they are saying is to be smart about where you gather and who you are gathering with. "The seven-day average is now trending upward again we are up to just under 800 new cases a day," OU Health's Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Brazler said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arkvalleyvoice.com

National Rural Health Day Celebrates our Local Public Heath Efforts

National Rural Health Day (NRHD) is recognized on the third Thursday of November. Yesterday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined President Joe Biden in signing a proclamation recognizing the efforts made by county public health offices, rural hospitals such as Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and clinics, emergency medical services, mental health offices, home health care, assisted living centers and all others who work hard day in — day out to provide health services for those of us who make our homes and livelihoods in rural America.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Wisconsin DHS encourages celebrating holidays safely

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging people to keep COVID-19 mitigation in mind while celebrating the holidays. “Celebrating the holiday season and its traditions is important to Wisconsin families, and we can all celebrate safely this year if we remember to take a few simple steps,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Family and friends planning to gather for celebrations should get vaccinated as soon as possible, including getting a booster if you are eligible, as the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best ways to minimize risk from the virus. If you will not be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays, it is especially critical that you take additional steps to protect yourself and others around you by wearing a mask in public spaces, getting tested if you feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.”
MADISON, WI

