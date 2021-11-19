Local Public Health Director's View: Celebrate the holidays safely with a vaccine boost

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging people to keep COVID-19 mitigation in mind while celebrating the holidays. “Celebrating the holiday season and its traditions is important to Wisconsin families, and we can all celebrate safely this year if we remember to take a few simple steps,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Family and friends planning to gather for celebrations should get vaccinated as soon as possible, including getting a booster if you are eligible, as the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best ways to minimize risk from the virus. If you will not be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays, it is especially critical that you take additional steps to protect yourself and others around you by wearing a mask in public spaces, getting tested if you feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.”

MADISON, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO