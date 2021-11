The game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss on Saturday night from Vaught-Hemingway stadium in Oxford should go a long way towards determining who will be will remain in long shot contention for a College Football Playoff berth but in particular for a New Year's Six bowl game (although both teams still have interesting contests left before final bowl positioning is determined). It will be strength against strength when the Aggies' second ranked scoring defense takes on an Ole Miss attack that's fourth nationally in total offense. In addition, you've got disparate coaching styles between A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Ole Miss boss Lane Kiffin that make this matchup even more fascinating than it should be on the surface due to Fisher's tendency to play the percentages versus Kiffin's desire to take risks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO