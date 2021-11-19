ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
56 firearms seized at Blue Water Bridge entry to Ontario

 7 days ago
The Canada Border Services Agency says they seized 56 prohibited firearms and made an arrest at the Blue Water Bridge entry into Ontario on Nov. 1.

The CBSA say the vehicle was sent for a secondary examination and that’s when officers found 56 undeclared prohibited firearms, 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition in boxes in the trunk of the vehicle.

Vivian Richards, 48 of Florida, was arrested and is facing charges.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is the first line of defence for our country. The smuggling of firearms is a threat to public safety and this seizure is an example of our steadfast commitment to preventing dangerous criminal activities and keeping Canadians safe,” said the Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

