'Let's Go BBBrandon!!!': White House celebrates House passage of Biden's social spending bill

The House passed President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social safety net spending bill Friday morning, and the White House celebrated by referencing a rallying cry often used by the president's critics.

Biden, who at the time was undergoing his routine annual physical and colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, released a statement calling the legislation "another giant step forward in carrying out my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give working people and the middle class a fighting chance."

"The Build Back Better Act is fiscally responsible. It reduces the deficit over the long-term. It’s fully paid for by making sure that the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share in federal taxes," he continued. "It keeps my commitment that no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in federal taxes."

The president specifically thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "and the House leadership and every House member who worked so hard and voted to pass this bill." He also spoke with Pelosi on the phone after the vote, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Let's go BBBrandon!!!," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates posted on Twitter, a reference to both the administration's name for the budget reconciliation measure and a viral euphemism propped up by the president's critics.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain also celebrated on Twitter, his preferred messaging medium, with multiple tweets and retweets.

"81 million Americans voted to build back better Much, much left to be done," he wrote in a tweet. "But today, we took one big step toward delivering."

