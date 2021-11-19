ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla’s top bull just raised his outlook for the automaker again

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) top bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities has raised his outlook on the electric automaker’s stock, indicating the company could own around half of the massive $5 trillion U.S. EV market. “We believe there is $5 trillion of EV auto market dollars up for grabs with...

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla critics want another round of discussions to cover their Giga Berlin complaints

Earlier this month, renewed discussions about the objections critics have concerning Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin were completed. The discussions, which covered about 800 objections, were already a repeat of online meetings held back in October. Environmental groups against the electric vehicle production plant accused Brandenburg’s Office of the Environment of publishing the date of the online sessions too late in October, resulting in the whole process being repeated in November.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tsla#Wedbush Securities#Ev#European Gigafactory#Gigafactory Shanghai
Seekingalpha.com

How Do Elon Musk's Share Sales Impact Tesla's Stock Outlook

As of my writing this, Tesla's "Technoking" (Elon Musk) is about halfway done with selling 10% of his Tesla stake. He's on pace to finish selling in a couple of weeks. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock has skyrocketed over the last two years, vaulting founder Elon Musk into his current position as the richest man in the world (although depending on how you count political figures like Vladimir Putin or various royalty like the Saudi Royal Family, Musk has strong competition). Elon Musk no longer takes any salary from Tesla – instead, he's compensated via stock options. Musk has a ton of vested stock options giving him the right to buy Tesla for about $6 per share that are set to expire in 2022, so he's required to exercise the options or he'll lose his money. Exercising options, in turn, triggers taxes to the Federal government and probably to California, Musk's former home state. My guess is Musk's tax rate on the options he exercises is about 50% all-in.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla is absolutely crushing the competition in California thanks to the Model Y

Tesla may not be recognized by the Biden administration as a leader in the electric vehicle market, but this does not mean that the company is not absolutely dominating the sector. This was certainly the case in California, Tesla’s original home state, as the EV maker has completely expanded its reach even into the general auto market, as highlighted by CNBC’s Phil LeBeau in a recent Squawk Box segment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $337.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.76 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.63% higher to $1,116.00 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. Tesla Inc. closed $127.49 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.23% higher to $2,922.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Autoweek.com

Tesla App Outage Is Wake-Up Call for Automakers

A Tesla mobile app that allows owners to enter and start their cars suffered an outage that locked some owners out of their cars on Friday. The outage affected owners on several continents, and appeared to last several hours. Some Tesla models could be opened and started with a Bluetooth...
CELL PHONES
teslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid is launching in China this coming March

The Tesla Model S Plaid will be coming to China in March, remarked Elon Musk. With Musk’s timeline, Plaid deliveries could start in China sometime in late Q1 2022 or early in the second quarter. Tesla Model S Plaid vehicles sold in China will be exported from the Fremont Factory...
WORLD
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is practically overflowing with Model 3 and Model Y

Recent aerial footage from Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has revealed that the facility’s holding lot is reaching maximum capacity as production rolls full steam ahead in the last few weeks of the fourth quarter. Footage dated November 19 from drone operator Wu Wa showed that Giga Shanghai’s holding lot is still...
WORLD
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y pre-production unit possibly spotted at Giga Berlin

A black Tesla Model Y was recently spotted at Giga Berlin. Many have speculated the Model Y is a pre-production unit, hinting that the factory in Grünheide might be preparing to kick off production. The recently-spotted Model Y also seems very well made, with very consistent panel gaps. Potential pre-production...
CARS
Markets Insider

Wedbush raises Tesla's price target to among the highest on Wall Street, eyeing $1,400 for shares of the EV maker on the back of Biden's infrastructure bill

Wedbush Securities raised its price target for Tesla stock to among the highest on Wall Street. The analysts are optimistic about an imminent "green tidal wave" from President Biden's infrastructure bill. Wedbush is now eyeing $1,400 for shares of the electric vehicle maker, 27% higher than its earlier base case...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy