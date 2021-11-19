GOP chairwoman: Cheney remains an 'R,' and 'Biden won. ... It sucks'

She doesn’t sound very enthusiastic about it, but the head of the Republican National Committee said this week that embattled Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney continues to be a member of the national party despite being booted by the state GOP.

“She still has an ‘R’ next to her name,” said Ronna McDaniel. “I wish she was talking about election ‘R’s’ more,” added the chairwoman.

The Wyoming Republican Party has twice rebuked Cheney for taking stands viewed as anti-Trump and serving on the House Jan. 6 panel.

In a media roundtable hosted by the Christian Science Monitor Thursday, McDaniel was asked if she considered Cheney to be a Republican.

McDaniel said, “The Wyoming GOP took their actions. Obviously, she's still a Republican. She's a Republican in the conference. But I get from a state party standpoint when you have a congressperson or senator who's not supporting your state party, who's not talking about electing Republicans up and down the ballot. You know, the thing about that, that everybody should be taking notice, is a state party is the most grassroots body that a state has. These are people who are running in their district committee, and they're going to their county convention, and they're getting on their state committee. And they really represent where the party is in their state. So, that was their choice to do that. And then, the voters will make a choice in the primary.”

During the hourlong session, McDaniel also had to face a question about Biden’s election and if it was legitimate. Asked if Joe Biden was elected president, she said, “Painfully, Joe Biden won the election. He’s the president. It’s painful to watch. I think there were lots of problems with the election, and I think it needs to be looked at, but yeah, he’s the president. It sucks.”

