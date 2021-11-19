ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP chairwoman: Cheney remains an 'R,' and 'Biden won. ... It sucks'

By Paul Bedard
 7 days ago

She doesn’t sound very enthusiastic about it, but the head of the Republican National Committee said this week that embattled Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney continues to be a member of the national party despite being booted by the state GOP.

“She still has an ‘R’ next to her name,” said Ronna McDaniel. “I wish she was talking about election ‘R’s’ more,” added the chairwoman.

The Wyoming Republican Party has twice rebuked Cheney for taking stands viewed as anti-Trump and serving on the House Jan. 6 panel.

In a media roundtable hosted by the Christian Science Monitor Thursday, McDaniel was asked if she considered Cheney to be a Republican.

McDaniel said, “The Wyoming GOP took their actions. Obviously, she's still a Republican. She's a Republican in the conference. But I get from a state party standpoint when you have a congressperson or senator who's not supporting your state party, who's not talking about electing Republicans up and down the ballot. You know, the thing about that, that everybody should be taking notice, is a state party is the most grassroots body that a state has. These are people who are running in their district committee, and they're going to their county convention, and they're getting on their state committee. And they really represent where the party is in their state. So, that was their choice to do that. And then, the voters will make a choice in the primary.”

During the hourlong session, McDaniel also had to face a question about Biden’s election and if it was legitimate. Asked if Joe Biden was elected president, she said, “Painfully, Joe Biden won the election. He’s the president. It’s painful to watch. I think there were lots of problems with the election, and I think it needs to be looked at, but yeah, he’s the president. It sucks.”

Comments / 60

IB9900
6d ago

i bet cheney could bring in the independant voters and still win if she ran as an indeoendant. then she can caucus with the Democrats in the House to make sure we keep the House majority. she and all of the Rs that the repugs have alienated should come over to the dark side! we have cookies!

Reply(14)
21
Michael
5d ago

Ronna McDaniel should not let Cheney go unchallenged for her actions. Ronna McDaniel does not want to go down with her too. Cheney will soon be a footnote in History as a political loser just like her father. It is long past time to get rid of the RINOs and build a Republican party that is not beholden to SPECIAL INTERESTS MONEY from K STREET. Ronna McDaniel just might have to be removed herself.

Reply(2)
12
nondelusional
5d ago

The Comnunist Republican Trump Party is known for it's periodic purges, similar to those you see in N. Korea and Russia. Purity of thought must be maintained, so incorrect thinking must be rooted out and punished when necessary. Anti-state thoughts will not be tolerated. This danger will always exist as long as there is a free press and freedom of speech. If it regains power, the Party will remove those dangers.

Reply(3)
5
