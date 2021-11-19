Logan Ryan to miss practice due to COVID-19 protocols

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants' decision to move on from offensive coordinator Jason Garrett encompasses numerous complexities but was made for one very basic reason. "I feel we have to be more productive as an offense," said coach Joe Judge, who has the final say on the composition of his staff. "Generally speaking, the offense's job is to score points. I don't believe we're scoring enough points. It's my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players the opportunity to go out there and make plays."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO