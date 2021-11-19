Local health center welcomes its first Black medical director
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland community center welcomes its first Black medical director.
Doctor Gina Guillaume is stepping into her new role at North by Northeast Community Health Center.
She joined AM Extra Friday morning along with Dr. Jill Ginsberg, the physician founder.
