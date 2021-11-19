ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Long Island Woman Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Smkk_0d1sLOXd00

A Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend to death at their home.

Suffolk County Police reported the incident took place around 11:50 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, at the home located in Riverhead.

According to police, Riverhead Town Police responded to 1142A East Main St. for a call of a disturbance. When officers arrived, there was no one at the home and there was evidence of a struggle.

Responding officers located a female stabbing victim at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead a short time later, police said.

The victim, Marta Esmerelda Ramirez-Carbajal, age 20, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s girlfriend, Karen Abigail Delacruz-Reyes, age 21, who was also at the hospital, was charged with manslaughter, police said.

Delacruz-Reyes will be arraigned Friday, Nov. 19 at Riverhead Justice Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary

An investigation is underway after a residential burglary in which a dog was stolen on Long Island.A person or people entered a home in Huntington, located on Robin Lane between approximately 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, and stole a French Bulldog and a Sony PlayStation 5, Suffolk County P…
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Robbery At Long Island Lowe's

A suspect has been apprehended after a robbery at a Long Island Lowe's home improvement store.On Friday, Nov. 26, at approximately 5 a.m., a manager from the Riverhead Lowe's location on Old Country Road contacted Riverhead Police to advise that upon reporting for work, he found the glass broken ou…
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Peconic, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Riverhead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Riverhead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk County Police#Peconic Bay#Delacruz Reyes#Riverhead Justice Court
Daily Voice

Deadly Levels Of CO Overcome Dumont Couple

Two Dumont residents who were overcome by carbon monoxide gas were rescued by responders.Both were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after police, firefighters and EMS members responded to the Niagara Street home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.The male resident was revived by CPR a…
DUMONT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Noose Found At Long Island Work Site

A noose was found hanging at a Long Island worksite shared by PSEG Long Island and National Grid for the second time in several months in an incident that could be a potential bias crime.PSEG officials said that on Monday, Nov. 22, an employee found a rope hanging from the company’s facility on Mil…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

911 Hang-Up Brings SWAT Team To Tenafly Neighborhood

Police in Tenafly had no idea what they were dealing with after receiving a hang-up 911 call from a local home around 9 p.m. Friday.When the emergency operator didn't get a response to a callback, police went to the Day Avenue home off Knickerbocker Road to check.The officers could see and hear peo…
TENAFLY, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Hudson Valley

Police have nabbed the man who allegedly hit and killed another man who was crossing a street and then fled the scene.The crash took place around 4:45 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Rockland County on Route 9W in the Town of Haverstraw, police said.On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Haverstraw Police arrested Sugu…
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Two Stabbed In Passaic

Two men were stabbed in an overnight fight in the city of Passaic, authorities confirmed.Police found one victim, 29, at the scene of the call on Van Buren Street off Lexington Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman sa…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy