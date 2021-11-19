Death investigation underway at New Paris home

NEW PARIS — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in New Paris Friday morning.

Deputies are investigating a death that happened in the 100 block of High Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Half a dozen cruisers from multiple departments are currently on scene. Police tape can also be seen surrounding the home.

Details on the cause of death were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

