Death investigation underway at New Paris home
NEW PARIS — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in New Paris Friday morning.
>> What is a Bomb Cyclone and will it impact the Miami Valley?
Deputies are investigating a death that happened in the 100 block of High Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
Half a dozen cruisers from multiple departments are currently on scene. Police tape can also be seen surrounding the home.
Details on the cause of death were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0