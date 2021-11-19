Oncologist discusses early detection for pancreatic cancer
(WTNH) — It’s National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month and according to a recent study, cases are increasing.
Dr. Charles Cha, chief of surgical oncology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Cancer Institute says early detection for pancreatic cancer is key to a better prognosis.
For more information go to hartfordhealthcare.org/cancer .
