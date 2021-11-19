ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Oncologist discusses early detection for pancreatic cancer

By wtnh staff
 7 days ago

(WTNH) — It’s National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month and according to a recent study, cases are increasing.

Dr. Charles Cha, chief of surgical oncology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Cancer Institute says early detection for pancreatic cancer is key to a better prognosis.

For more information go to hartfordhealthcare.org/cancer .

EatThis

11 Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer You Should Know, Doctors Say

The pancreas is an essential gland in the digestive system. It makes juices called enzymes, breaking down sugars and fats, allowing hormones to form and travel throughout the bloodstream. Dr. Brian Leyland-Jones, an oncologist, Chief Medical Officer, and board member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), calls the pancreas "basically one of the 'cleaner uppers' for the gastrointestinal system." Over 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from complications of the disease this year alone. About 90% of cases happen to those over age 55.
CANCER
WebMD

Two New Symptoms That Could Point to Pancreatic Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified two previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer -- a discovery that might help with earlier detection and improve extremely low survival numbers, they say. "When pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, patients have a higher chance of survival. It is possible...
WEIGHT LOSS
survivornet.com

Increased Thirst and Dark Urine: Researchers Reveal Two New Signs of Pancreatic Cancer As Cases Increase Over Last 18 Years

Pancreatic cancer has a devastatingly low survival rate. By the time patients complain of significant symptoms, their cancers have typically reached advanced stages that limit treatment options. A new study surveyed more than 24,000 people in England with pancreatic cancer searching for additional symptoms that may be able to tip...
CANCER
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Reducing the risk for pancreatic cancer

More than 60,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and more than 48,000 people will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about the risk factors...
CANCER
bcm.edu

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer: what are the symptoms?

With the number of new pancreatic cancer cases on the rise in the United States, increasing awareness of this disease is key, even more so because pancreatic cancer often is diagnosed late. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 60,430 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Dr....
CANCER
KevinMD.com

How MRI-guided radiation therapy is changing the paradigm in pancreatic cancer

I truly believe we’re at the beginning of something great in terms of fundamentally changing how we approach pancreatic cancer, the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. With a mortality rate of roughly 80 percent, it’s been referred to as a medical emergency, yet minimal progress has been made in its treatment over the past few decades.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New findings on bacteria that increase risk of pancreatic cancer

Bacteria from the digestive system seem to have the potential to cause damage to pancreatic cells, increasing the risk of malignant tumors. Now for the first time, live bacteria from cystic pancreatic lesions that are precursors to pancreatic cancer, have been analyzed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The study, which is published in Gut Microbes, can lead to prophylactic interventions using local antibiotics.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Andrew Hendifar, MD, on Developing Targeted Approaches in Pancreatic Cancers

In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Andrew Hendifar, MD discusses a case series analysis focused on real-world outcomes with targeted and standard therapies in a subset of patients with pancreatic cancer and RAF alterations. Findings from a retrospective case series analysis on real-world outcomes with targeted and standard therapies in RAF...
CANCER
UPMATTERS

Whipple saves Don from pancreatic cancer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Pancreatic cancer. By the time you know you have it, it is usually too late. This year, 60,000 people will be told they have it. Almost 50,000 will die from it. In fact, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. But now, a new life-saving robotic surgery is giving those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a fighting chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Salk scientist on personal mission to fight pancreatic cancer

SAN DIEGO — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Nov. 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. On this day, people across the globe come together to raise awareness about the symptoms and risks of the disease, and the urgent need for earlier detection. According to data from pancreatic.org, more than...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Blunt Pancreatic Cancer Campaign Uses Chilling Recordings of ‘Lost Voices’ to Raise Awareness; Understand the Importance of Detecting This Cancer Early

Pancreatic Cancer UK isn’t sugarcoating anything with its newest video appeal created for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The new video campaign, entitled “Lost Voices: Help us break through the silence,” features the voices of some of the world’s most notable stars. One thing the announcement makes clear — something SurvivorNet...
CANCER
WTNH

WTNH

ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

