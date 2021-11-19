ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Supply chain issues hit Oregon Food Bank

By Jenny Hansson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oE0Vm_0d1sKUqE00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2019, the Oregon Food Bank served 856,000 people. Last year that number skyrocketed to 1.7 million. And while the numbers for 2021 aren’t in yet, officials believe they will serve about 1.2 million people this year.

CEO Susannah Morgan said the Oregon Food Bank is the last stop on the supply chain — and they are definitely seeing fewer donations. Some of that is because many of the donations in normal times are leftover seasonal items or new products that manufacturers decide not to market.

Oregon Food Bank — Food Finder

“We will still get the too big/too small things that are grown, which is great, but at the manufacturer level they’re busting to fill their current demand so they aren’t trying new things,” Morgan told KOIN 6 News. “They aren’t making experiments that would end up with us.”

She said COVID outbreaks at different manufacturers have also slowed things. Some crops are also not being picked because of labor shortages.

But Morgan said they do have a very high supply of food coming from the federal government at this time which is helping offset the supply chain issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Charity#The Oregon Food Bank#Covid
KOIN 6 News

Portlanders welcome return of holiday festivities around the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians are embracing the return of public holiday events that were shuttered in 2020 due to the pandemic.  Friday was a busy night for three of the largest light displays in the Portland metro area.  The sights and sounds of the Christmas Festival of Lights have returned to The Grotto. Hundreds […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KOIN 6 News

50 new COVID deaths as travelers hit the road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the state of Oregon reported 50 new deaths Wednesday, adding to the state’s increasing death toll, the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report shows declining daily cases and hospitalizations throughout the state. OHA reported 50 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 5,116 deaths. There are 862 new confirmed/presumptive COVID […]
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy