Income Tax

If you’re struggling, here’s how Americans can reduce their tax bill by thousands

 7 days ago
The IRS wants to help struggling Americans that may have a hard time when it comes to paying their taxes.

One of the ways they’re offering help is by offering a offer in compromise to help taxpayers avoid being scammed.

Sometimes people will hire businesses and end up paying unnecessary fees. Many fees are for things they don’t qualify for with the IRS standards.

To learn more about the scams the IRS warns against, click here.

If people are worried they won’t be able to pay what’s necessary, the IRS wants them to consider an offer in compromise.

How does an offer in compromise work?

The offer in compromise, or OIC, is a program that allows individuals that qualify to negotiate unpaid tax debt with the IRS.

The OIC works to bring the total down to below what is owed.

If paying taxes causes financial hardship it may be a good option. The IRS takes into consideration your personal circumstances when deciding if you qualify.

People’s eligibility is determined by the IRS. They look at your ability to pay, income, expenses, asset equity, and all other payment options.

If denied or filled out wrong, the IRS will return the filed offer along with the application fee.

If you have an open bankruptcy proceeding you are not eligible.

It varies on how much your bill can be reduced, but it could be in the thousands.

The OIC is usually approved when the amount is the most the IRS thinks they can get in a reasonable amount of time.

You will not make money off of an OIC accepted by the IRS.

There are different payment options, with one being an initial payment of 20% of the total offer with your application.

If accepted, you’ll be notified in writing and the remaining balance is to be paid in 5 or less payments.

A periodic option means you’ll pay the initial payment with your application.

Meeting the Low Income Certification guidelines make it so you do not need to pay the application fee or initial payment.

10 tips to get the most out of your tax refund next year

Tax season is a time many people either love or dread. It usually comes down to how much you’re owed and looking forward to that payout, or dreading what you owe the IRS. As the year comes to a close, there may be some ways to get that tax bill down or even collect a refund according to TurboTax.
INCOME TAX
Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX
How many Social Security payments are left before 2022?

There is one last Social Security check going out to customers in 2021 next month. Soon after in 2022, customers will begin to see their checks with the COLA increase. The cost of goods and services has now reached a peak of 6.3% for the year. Unfortunately, seniors have been getting the same amount of money while prices steadily, and quickly, climbed.
PERSONAL FINANCE
An $1,800 Stimulus Check Could Be Coming Before Christmas

Another stimulus check will arrive for some Americans right before Christmas, but the rules to qualify are more specific than ever. The last batch of 2021 child tax credit payments will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Depending on how they chose to take that money, some recipients will be getting as much as $1,800.
PERSONAL FINANCE
How the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan could impact Americans' taxes

Democrats' $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act could soon become law — bringing a host of tax reforms with it. The massive social safety net expansion is currently in the Senate, where it is expected to receive revisions before potentially being sent to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. It includes provisions on areas ranging from universal pre-K to bolstering of the Affordable Care Act, and its tax reforms are designed to help finance the bill.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Deadline looms for changes to Child Tax Credit payments

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week launched a new Spanish-language version of the Child Tax Credit Update Portal (CTC-UP). This tool is designed to help families quickly and easily make changes to the monthly Child Tax Credit payments they are receiving from the IRS. Families who are already...
ECONOMY
