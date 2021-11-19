ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Hunter from Albertville loses most of hand in meat grinder accident

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10toYQ_0d1sKHc100
GoFundMe

A fundraising campaign for an Albertville man who lost most of his hand in a meat grinder accident has raised more than $16,000 in the space of a few days.

According to the Go Fund Me, Wayne Roden was processing deer meat in a grinder Tuesday when his hand got caught. Doctors were only able to save his pinky and part of his thumb.

As a result, the injury will affect Roden’s ability to work as an HVAC installer.

“Being the sole provider for his wife and four kids, this GoFundMe is crucial to get them through the process of healing, and ultimately finding their next path,” the fundraiser says reads.

The money is being raised to support Roden’s medical bills and his family’s expenses, and as of Friday morning it had reached more than $16,000.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Woman, 22, dies in crash just outside Brainerd

A 22-year-old woman died in a crash just outside Brainerd earlier this week. Emily Dallman, of Baxter, was heading northbound on County Road 3 in Merrifield, Minnesota Sunday morning, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said. At about 9:26 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 127, Dallman and collided...
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

A former Lakeville school principal died in a northern Minnesota jail at the weekend, authorities have announced. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard confirmed Tuesday that 53-year-old inmate Christopher Endicott died despite lifesaving efforts at the jail in Brainerd on Nov. 20, after being found unresponsive. Endicott was being held...
LAKEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albertville, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Albertville, MN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Grinder#Accident#The Go Fund Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Buffalo High School teacher, father-of-8 in ICU battling COVID-19

Buffalo High School social studies teacher Mike Curry is being treated for COVID-19 at an intensive care unit in River Falls, Wisconsin, according to his family. According to his sister, Melissa Zuniga, he developed COVID-19 in early November and it evolved into COVID pneumonia. Despite an antibody infusion earlier this week, his oxygen level dropped dangerously low and he took a "turn for the worse" on Wednesday, at which point he was transported to a critical care unit.
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy