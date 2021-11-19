Imagine It! - Vapor Combustion - Nov. 13th, 2021

Sap Evans AKA Splashy Baby tuning in on RCL For your personal important sonic pleasure this evening, November Thirteenth, in the year of our Lord, 2021; We have some new jams from Alfred. off that One Trick Pony B-Sides. Some exclusive Soundcloud gems from Stuntmane, Lil Percy, Deadgxd, etc. Co-curated by LIL STIXXX #STIXXXWORLD Along with some unreleased Heja Rames and Solomon Wexley. Also featuring the radio debut of local superstar DJ Taa Tuu Swe! Shoutout to Noah Page for the opportunity to take over and WRIR for having me! Love xoxo.
