ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Really Need That Moisture’: Colorado Climatologist Concerned About Less-Than-Average Snowpack For Mountains

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – It has been an unseasonably warm and dry fall for much of Colorado. It’s been 212 days since it snowed in Denver, approaching the record for the latest measurable snowfall in Denver: Nov. 21, set back in 1934. Assistant...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March. A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Drought Just Worsened 10% In One Week With No Moisture In Sight

DENVER (CBS4) – A lack of snow in most of Colorado has caused the biggest one week jump in drought conditions since July 2020. That was the summer with the most active wildfire season in state history. A week ago, 78% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now 88% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought and that percentage is expected to climb even higher next week considering there is virtually no moisture in the forecast through December 3 at the earliest. (source: CBS) For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, moderate drought turned to severe drought just before...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
cbslocal.com

Broomfield Remains Exception To Mask Mandate In Denver Metro Area

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Welcome to Broomfield, where you can shop indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver metro area not under such a requirement. CBS4 asked, “Are you going to wear a mask in here?”. One young shopper replied, “If they...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy