‘Really Need That Moisture’: Colorado Climatologist Concerned About Less-Than-Average Snowpack For Mountains
cbslocal.com
7 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – It has been an unseasonably warm and dry fall for much of Colorado. It’s been 212 days since it snowed in Denver, approaching the record for the latest measurable snowfall in Denver: Nov. 21, set back in 1934. Assistant...
Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March. A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning.
DENVER (CBS4) – A lack of snow in most of Colorado has caused the biggest one week jump in drought conditions since July 2020. That was the summer with the most active wildfire season in state history. A week ago, 78% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now 88%...
DENVER (CBS4) – A lack of snow in most of Colorado has caused the biggest one week jump in drought conditions since July 2020. That was the summer with the most active wildfire season in state history.
A week ago, 78% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now 88% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought and that percentage is expected to climb even higher next week considering there is virtually no moisture in the forecast through December 3 at the earliest.
(source: CBS)
For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, moderate drought turned to severe drought just before...
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday.
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday.
Credit: CBS4
A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown.
Credit: CBS4
The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it.
Credit: CBS4
If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/
For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime!
Credit: CBS4
There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Welcome to Broomfield, where you can shop indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver metro area not under such a requirement. CBS4 asked, “Are you going to wear a mask in here?”. One young shopper replied, “If they...
RENO (AP) — AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit conservationists filed under a U.S. law more typically cited in Superfund cases, agreeing to spend up to $1.5 million to remove 8 miles of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the bottom of Lake Tahoe decades ago. A...
Comments / 0