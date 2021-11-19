Japan unveils record stimulus package

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO