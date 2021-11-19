Nepo with nerves of steel

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO