Environment

SOLUTIONS 11/19: The Glasgow Climate Accord

By Submitted Content
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Saturday night, the Glasgow Climate Accord was signed. Like the climate crisis itself, it came down to the wire. The question remains: will we do enough, fast enough, to survive?. For a start, the Climate Pact calls for mobilization and bold climate action. What that means is that...

TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Analysis: Was Glasgow pact a win for climate? Time will tell

GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Its ambition was clear: the U.N. climate summit was meant to secure a deal to give the world a chance to avert the worst impacts of climate change by capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The accord met that...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Countries agree to new global climate deal in Glasgow

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Delegates at high-stakes COP26 climate talks in Glasgow agreed on a global deal to boost climate action after last-minute wrangling. They also approved rules that would create the framework for a global carbon market. The...
ENVIRONMENT
#Nations
tucson.com

Nations strike climate deal in Glasgow with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that some high officials called a watering down of crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The inconvenient truth is that the climate summit in Glasgow has failed

“This is our time [...] We must rise to the occasion.” It is not yet entirely clear that Alok Sharma’s plea to the Cop26 summit will “keep 1.5 alive”. The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, says that this Glasgow target is “on life support”, which is hardly encouraging. Mr Sharma is fond, proud even, of his sobriquet of “No Drama Sharma”, but perhaps a slightly greater sense of urgency might have helped things along. Calmness and quiet diplomacy are fine, but not when they induce a coma.
ENVIRONMENT
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Will: Glasgow summit achieves peak climate hysteria

Peak oil production has been postponed, again. Peak hysteria about climate change, however, might have been passed. In 1914, the government said U.S. oil reserves would be exhausted by 1924. In 1939, it said the world’s reserves would last 13 years. Then oil fueled a global war and the post-war economic boom, and in 1951 the government said the world had 13 years of remaining reserves. In 1970, the world’s proven reserves were estimated to be 612 billion barrels. More than 767 billion were pumped by 2006 when proven reserves were 1.2 trillion. In 1977, President Jimmy Carter predicted the exhaustion of the world’s proven reserves “by the end of the next decade.” By 2009, the world had consumed three times more than 1977’s proven 1.2 trillion barrels, and today’s proven reserves are above 1.5 trillion.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Delivering More Action at Climate Summit in Glasgow

Leaders came to the climate summit in Glasgow with a daunting, necessary, and achievable task – put the world on a much more plausible pathway to “keep 1.5°C alive”. To do that they needed to set more ambitious commitments and take noticeable steps to strengthen their actions right now. We needed more pledges and actions to drive down emissions in this “decisive decade”. The climate summit in Glasgow reached the strongest global consensus yet, but much more work lies ahead if we are to stave off the worst impacts of the climate crisis. The atmosphere doesn’t care what you promise to deliver.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Herald

Aiello: Look to competition, not climate summit, for real solutions

A two-week United Nations gathering on how countries can collaboratively work to fight climate change is wrapping up. Many national representatives met at the climate summit, known as the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in hope of finalizing new agreements and pledges for global carbon emissions reductions. While working toward a cleaner environment is an important goal, COP conferences in the past have just recycled tired old talking points calling for the abolition of non-renewable fuels, more government involvement in the economy and a pile-on of anti-consumer regulations. We’d hope for more realistic and cost-efficient strategies, but taxpayers should expect more of the same this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Lancaster Online

Immediate benefits of climate solutions (letter)

An editorial in the Nov. 5 LNP (“Climate action”) brought to light the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference conference in Glasgow, Scotland. New research is quantifying how actions to curb climate change will yield immediate benefits from cleaner air, better health and longer, happier lives. A new study in...
ENVIRONMENT
Yale Environment 360

Glasgow Disappointed, But It Inched the World Forward on Climate

The movie version of the final hours of the UN climate conference in Glasgow is surely already in storyboard. As India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav prepares to use his veto power to force the removal of a call to accelerate the “phase out” of coal burning from the Glasgow Climate Pact, the scene cuts to what is going on in his country, where people are choking in a Delhi smog, as city authorities in the world’s most polluted capital shut schools “so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air.”
ENVIRONMENT
Press Democrat

Kalmus: After failure in Glasgow, climate emergency is here

The one thing the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, made clear is that human society remains in business-as-usual mode, with no meaningful curb on fossil fuel use. The soft pledges made at COP26 might have been acceptable decades ago, but not now. The world needs to shift into climate emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
Wired

6 Essential Numbers to Understand the Glasgow Climate Pact

Boris Johnson, in the UK’s role as host of the summit, made “keeping 1.5 C alive” a hallmark of COP26, even if setting out exactly what doing this means in a world currently headed to 2.4 degrees Celsius, or even 2.7 degrees Celsius, is fairly elusive. Early on at COP26,...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Double Solution to Ongoing Food and Climate Crises

NAIROBI, Nov 17 2021 (IPS) - For the last ten years, Angeline Wanjira's food stall at Kirigiti Market in Kiambu County has featured the same foods, cabbages, potatoes and carrots, keeping with the community's most preferred food types. Over in the Lake Victoria region County of Homabay, Millicent Atieno has...
FOOD & DRINKS
utdailybeacon.com

Battle of the Beliefs: Solutions to Climate Change

This week on Battle of the Beliefs, we will be discussing the ever-present issue of climate change and how to fight for our planet’s health. Mitchell Lencioni will be representing the College Democrats, and Ethan McDougall will be representing the College Republicans. Mitchell Lencioni, College Democrats. Firstly, I will not...
ENVIRONMENT
pewtrusts.org

Glasgow Deal to Tackle Emissions Includes Nature-Based Solutions

The role of nature to mitigate the impacts of a warming climate—and help wildlife, ecosystems, and people adapt and build resilience to those changes—was a core topic of attention at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland. The need for increased ambition, in part by protecting and restoring critical carbon sinks around the world, marked a significant call to action in the decade ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
National Audubon Society

What Just Happened in Glasgow at the U.N. Climate Summit?

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The major outcome of most significant climate policy summit in six years is this: The most-polluting countries aren’t willing to reduce carbon emissions fast enough to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Humanity is nearly certain to heat the atmosphere more than this long-held aspirational temperature target, which scientists hoped could prevent catastrophe around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
farmersadvance.com

Connecting the Glasgow Climate Change Conference to Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — World leaders and scientific experts were gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference to discuss what collective action must be taken to decrease fossil fuel emissions that lead to warming and extreme weather events. With these discussions happening on the world...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Post

Climate migration is here. The U.S. must invest accordingly.

Parag Khanna is the founder of FutureMap and author of “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.”. This week, parts of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia found themselves underwater after an “atmospheric river” dumped inches of rain within hours, caused power outages and devastating floods, and forced the evacuations of thousands. It was hard to look at pictures from the region and not imagine people thinking: Maybe we should leave for good.
ENVIRONMENT
