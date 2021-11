Arnold Dormitory was built in 1972. Woodlee-Ewing Dormitory was completed in 1984. Since these two residence halls were built, the furniture has never been replaced, and the bathrooms have never been updated. Our students spend the majority of their time in their dorm room. It’s their home away from home. It’s where they study, relax, shower, and sleep. It’s where they live. We want—and need—to make these residences healthier and more attractive.

DAYTON, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO