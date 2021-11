Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Eight years ago, Kevin Prevo started making changes to the land in southern Iowa that his family has farmed for five generations. Prevo stopped tilling the fields between crop cycles and started planting cover crops he does not harvest — a mix including rye, turnips, radishes and sunflowers — between rotations of his cash crops, corn, soybeans and rye.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO