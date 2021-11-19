Chilly end to the week ahead of a milder weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over Upstate New York this morning will redevelop near the Southern Maine Coastline later this morning then move through the Gulf of Maine this afternoon into tonight. This will bring us rain and snow for the day today, starting out very light and showery in nature early this morning and becoming steadier by late morning through the evening hours. It looks like precipitation will fall mainly as rain south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln during the day while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln north see rain/snow mix and even all snow at times. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible during the day especially Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward so if you have travel plans across northern locales, drive carefully as roads could be slick in spots. Temperatures today will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. As low pressure moves to our east later today and tonight, colder air will filter southward across the state on the backside of the storm which will cause rain and rain/snow mix to changeover to all snow even along the coast tonight. The snow is expected to taper off from west to east late tonight into the first half of Saturday. By noontime Saturday, storm total snowfall amounts will average 2″-5″ for most spots, including Coastal Downeast areas. Lower amounts of a coating to an inch or two are expected for coastal areas south of the Midcoast. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ will fall across the far north (areas north of Greenville, Millinocket, and Houlton).

BANGOR, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO