Chilly end to the week ahead of a milder weekend

By Liz McGiffin
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, falling temps. High 36. It’s a chilly end to the week, but this weekend will bring warmer, more seasonal temperatures and the next chance for rain. Clouds have build in this morning and are helping to keep temperatures in the 30s. These clouds are thanks...

www.nbc4i.com

Connecticut Post

Snow possible this weekend, forecasters say

Snow showers are possible in parts of the state over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The northwest part of the state was under a hazardous weather outlook, the NWS says, with a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m Friday. Then rain showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 1p.m.
wabi.tv

Rain & Snow Developing Today, Accumulating Snow Expected Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over Upstate New York this morning will redevelop near the Southern Maine Coastline later this morning then move through the Gulf of Maine this afternoon into tonight. This will bring us rain and snow for the day today, starting out very light and showery in nature early this morning and becoming steadier by late morning through the evening hours. It looks like precipitation will fall mainly as rain south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln during the day while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln north see rain/snow mix and even all snow at times. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible during the day especially Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward so if you have travel plans across northern locales, drive carefully as roads could be slick in spots. Temperatures today will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. As low pressure moves to our east later today and tonight, colder air will filter southward across the state on the backside of the storm which will cause rain and rain/snow mix to changeover to all snow even along the coast tonight. The snow is expected to taper off from west to east late tonight into the first half of Saturday. By noontime Saturday, storm total snowfall amounts will average 2″-5″ for most spots, including Coastal Downeast areas. Lower amounts of a coating to an inch or two are expected for coastal areas south of the Midcoast. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ will fall across the far north (areas north of Greenville, Millinocket, and Houlton).
MySanAntonio

Rainfall and chilly temperatures expected for San Antonio this weekend

After a chilly and wet Thanksgiving, San Antonio can look forward to a weekend with some rain showers and below normal temperatures. Friday night anticipates low temperatures in the mid-40s and a 30 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds will blow at about 5 mph. Overnight showers will lead into rainy and brisk Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Forecasters don't anticipate flooding, but expect about a quarter and a half of an inch of rainfall.
FOX Carolina

Chilly, breezy Friday, milder weekend ahead

Clear skies and chilly temps today, reaching the low 40s in the mountains and low 50s in the Upstate. A strong breeze gusting to 20-30 mph across the area will have it feeling 5-10° colder than it is outside. Tonight stays mainly clear and cold, with less wind and lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
KFVS12

FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday and weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chilly but dry pattern is on the menu for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far, but thankfully winds are settling down so not much of a wind chill factor to deal with.
nbcboston.com

Cold Front Turns Rain into Snow Friday Night

A strong cold front will pass through the region today bringing with it rain south and snow north. As Low pressure develops and intensifies along the front over the Gulf of Maine, it’ll enhance the precipitation, especially across northern New England. We’ll see mostly rain showers across southern New England through the mid-afternoon, but as colder air starts to intrude into the region, the higher elevations of Worcester County into the Berkshires will see a transition to snow.
WISH-TV

Chilly Friday, slightly warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly air has moved back into central Indiana Friday. Clouds with gusty winds to start the morning. Cloud cover should gradually move out today, and winds will diminish this afternoon. Highs top out only in the middle 30s. Friday night:. Clear and cold temperatures if you’re heading...
hometownstations.com

A chilly weekend with a few snow showers

A passing cold front overnight sent temperatures plummeting back below freezing! Lake-effect flurries and snow showers have coated the ground in spots, and scattered flurries continue this morning. Those flurries gradually taper by afternoon, but the chill doesn't go anywhere. Even with some peeks of sun, highs will struggle to rise past the lower 30s. The wind chill will hover in the lower 20s thanks to breezy winds around 10-20 mph.
News4Jax.com

Cloudy skies will slowly clear, then a chilly start to the weekend

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a slim chance of showers. Clearing skies with cooler temperatures tonight and this weekend. Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slim chance of light showers. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s inland. Wind NW 5 - 10 mph. Clearing and cooler tonight.
wgno.com

Chilly forecast for the holiday weekend!

Happy Friday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrived overnight with one more cold front coming to town. Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these...
WJCL

Sunny and cool weekend ahead...warming trend next week

Saturday will start on the cold side. With clear skies, lows will start in the mid 30s in Savannah and near freezing for inland areas. By Saturday afternoon, it will feel comfortable in the low 60s. This will be the trend through the weekend! No umbrella will be needed with...
KATC News

Cool, more clouds Saturday

It'll be chilly this evening if you are heading out for any plans or maybe some Friday night playoff football. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and eventually into the 40s as the evening wears on.
