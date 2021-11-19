An important thing to tell yourself over and over again — much like morning affirmations for those needing a self-esteem boost — as you make your way into the theater for Ridley Scott’s amazingly fun House of Gucci over this Thanksgiving weekend is “I am not watching a crime epic. I am not watching especially serious cinema. I will have the most fun for the next three hours if I know that this film is pretty much a comedy.” Sure, it’s not the Bene Gesserit litany, but in this case, it’s serious-mindedness that is the mind-killer. You might have already expected this, at least somewhat, from the advertising, as no film that contains the line “Father. Son. House of Gucci.” can be fully dirge-like, but the intentional camp of it all, especially with a sober stylist like Scott behind the camera and the make-up of the film’s cast, may come totally unexpected. It is a three-hour hoot, which takes the fashion industry about as seriously as it should be: The clothes themselves are stylish and sported well by attractive and interesting people but beyond that? Everything else is ridiculous, with the false sense of solemnity provided by wealth and status stripped away to reveal the silliness of the telenovela-style familial warfare that defined the final years of the Gucci line’s control of The Gucci Line, which ultimately had a body count.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO