Driver traveling backwards in fatal pedestrian crash, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 4:16 p.m, Thursday, the driver of a 2009 Mercury Milan was traveling backwards on northbound Hamilton Avenue, near E. 13 th Avenue when the vehicle struck a female pedestrian who was walking along the east side of the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate, but say alcohol is a suspected factor.

