Men of Music Christmas concert set for Dec. 5

(CNN) — A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world and raised concern about what may be next in the pandemic. The World Health Organization Friday designated the strain, now named Omicron, as a...
NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
(CNN) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended" on Twitter Friday after video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim comments last weekend about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the video, posted last Saturday on Facebook from an event that day,...
Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway giant who has the most Tony Awards as a composer, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, a spokesperson for Sondheim said. His cause of death was unknown. Sondheim was considered American theater's greatest composer and lyricist of the last half century or more....
Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands police found three bodies in a burned-out building and arrested more than 100 people in this week’s violence sparked by concerns about the Pacific nation’s increasing links with China. Australian media reported the bodies were recovered late Friday after riots and protests subsided. No...
A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and four other members of Congress traveled to Taiwan this week for a meeting with its president, in an unannounced visit held in defiance of the Chinese government. "When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn’t),"...
