Japan unveils record stimulus package

Japanese Industry Minister is back on the wires, via Reuters, noting that economic stimulus package will include a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry as a national policy. "Considering steps to encourage the establishment of the large-scale production site for storage batteries." "Will formulate a strategy for the storage...
Japanese authorities announced a massive $490 billion stimulus package that aims to support the nation's dire economic situation amid strained finances that resulted from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials aim to cushion the economic effects of the health crisis using the massive funding to alleviate the aftermath of...
USD/JPY upbeat, Japan’s 56 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus is around the corner. USD/JPY hovers around the 114.00 level during Asian trading hours. The currency pair is riding on the back of improved 10-year US T-bond yields. USD/JPY continues to hover around the 114.00 level on Friday. At the time...
A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
Barely a year after the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) broke one record for fusion, it's smashed it again, this time holding onto a churning whirlpool of 100 million degree plasma for a whole 30 seconds.
Though it's well short of the 101 seconds set by the Chinese Academy of Sciences earlier this year, it remains a significant milestone on the road to cleaner, near-limitless energy that could transform how we power our society.
Here's why it's so important.
Deep inside stars like our Sun, gravity and high temperatures give simple elements such as hydrogen the energy they need to overcome the...
With just over a year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks-off, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched a range of fan travel packages. The deals are inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. This week, the England team booked its place in the finals, and...
Fumio Kishida's cabinet has decided to approve an economic stimulus package of 55.7 trillion yen this fiscal year. They have planned on using this amount for recovering the economy from the impact of the Covid-19. Highlights. • Kishida's cabinet plans to approve an economic package of 55.7 trillion yen. •...
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might move faster than anticipated to raise interest rates. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6% to finish at 29,302.66, following a national holiday Tuesday, as technology shares especially took a hit over...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization, warned against any overreaction before the variant […]
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
US warship stokes tensions in the Taiwan Strait with China, calling it another of President Joe Biden's attempts to posture in the Indo-Pacific. The US proclaimed it would defend Taiwan if the PLA attacks only ramped up the powder keg more. The USS Milius passed the narrow Taiwan Strait that...
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
The US practiced attack drills with ten nuclear bombers driving tensions in Eastern Europe sky-high. This the Kremlin called a dire threat against Russia that will have a proper response to match it. Moscow was not pleased with the mock nuclear attack that was only 20-kilometers from its air defense...
Comments / 0