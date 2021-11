Swiss food giant Nestlé led a $4 million investment round in Sundial Foods to help bring the California-based startup’s innovative vegan chicken wings to market. The meat is created to mimic animal chicken wings, including skin and bones, and is made from simple plant-based ingredients such as chickpeas and sunflower oil. Not only do Sundial’s wings negate the need to kill birds for their wings but they also contain less saturated fat, more fiber, and approximately the same amount of protein as their animal-derived counterpart.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO