I'm confident that NAU beats this UT Rio Grande team by double digits and you can't convince me otherwise. Arizona did exactly what I thought it would do, which is get up big early and cruise to an easy win. Honestly, there is not much to nitpick about their performance since they dominated the whole game. There was not a time where there was ever any thought that Rio Grande would make this close.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO