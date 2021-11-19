On this day in weather: 140-year-old record low temperature
INDIANAPOLIS – 1880 was a cold year with another record low temperature for the second day in a row!
- Record high: 76° set back in 1930
- Record low: -3° set back in 1880
- Snowfall: 1.9″ set back in 1969
- Precipitation: 2.74″ set back in 1985
These records start in 1871 and go until today.
