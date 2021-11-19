On this day in weather: 140-year-old record low temperature

INDIANAPOLIS – 1880 was a cold year with another record low temperature for the second day in a row!

Record high: 76° set back in 1930

Record low: -3° set back in 1880

Snowfall: 1.9″ set back in 1969

Precipitation: 2.74″ set back in 1985

These records start in 1871 and go until today.

