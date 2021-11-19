How this baker went from selling cookies to hip hop legends to starting her own bakery

PanamaDaPrince, the New York City born multifaceted musician, fashion designer, and creative director, hails from the East New York section of Brooklyn. PanamaDaPrince, drew his inspiration for his music through studying the greats of the fashion and entertainment industry. At the inception of Panama’s career he was a musician-opener for vast notable celebrities. He served as a vital show opener for Wu-Tang & D-Block at Webster Hall in 2013. In addition to opening for rapper Lloyd Banks at Stage 48 the subsequent year. PanamaDaPrince, the multi-creative, initiated his musical career with aspirations to transcend every obstacle. Since the dawn of his career, he has successfully taken on the entertainment industry head-on.

