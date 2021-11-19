ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Former BC student who criticized ICE, Jose Bello, arrested in Tulare County homicide

By Mason Rockfellow
 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Jose Omar Reyes Bello last night during a standoff in East Bakersfield.

Around 5 p.m. on Monterey Street near Alta Vista Drive, BPD arrested Bello, 24, of Bakersfield and Henry Venegas, 38, of Bakersfield, in connection with a murder in Tulare County, according to BPD.

During the arrest Bello tried to evade police. At that point, BPD then released a K-9 to assist with the arrest. Bello was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor wounds. After being cleared from the hospital he was transferred into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Bello, a former student activist, was arrested by ICE just 36-hours after reading a poem at Bakersfield College criticizing ICE in 2019.

Venegas had an unrelated arrest warrant for attempted murder and robbery in Bakersfield on Nov. 6.

KGET

Three killed, one arrested in suspected drunken driving crash on Weedpatch Highway

Three people died in a head-on crash on Weedpatch Highway Friday morning and a woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road for a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived people were trapped inside the vehicle and bystanders were attempting to get them out, according to CHP. 17's Mason Rockfellow has the full story.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Traffic stopped on Interstate 5 at Laval Road following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving a big rig has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the split with Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. and involved a big rig, gray car and a white van, officers said. Minor injuries were reported. The CHP says all […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Shafter police arrest woman accused of shooting, wounding man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department said a woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a man last week. The woman was identified by police as Krystal Juarez, 33. Shafter police say she was arrested in connection to a shooting on Nov. 16 in the 200 block of Nickel Street. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield teen identified as Weedpatch Highway shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the person fatally shot Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield. Jesus Mateo De La Torre was shot in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway and died Monday morning at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. No arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dropped beer bottle linked suspect to Delano cemetery shooting: reports

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police may have had a harder time identifying Ray Anthony Torres if he’d laid off beer. A Budweiser bottle dropped by a man who witnesses said was the gunman in a fatal shooting at North Kern Cemetery had Torres’ DNA on it, according to newly released court documents. Witnesses told investigators […]
DELANO, CA
