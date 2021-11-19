Former BC student who criticized ICE, Jose Bello, arrested in Tulare County homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Jose Omar Reyes Bello last night during a standoff in East Bakersfield.

Around 5 p.m. on Monterey Street near Alta Vista Drive, BPD arrested Bello, 24, of Bakersfield and Henry Venegas, 38, of Bakersfield, in connection with a murder in Tulare County, according to BPD.

During the arrest Bello tried to evade police. At that point, BPD then released a K-9 to assist with the arrest. Bello was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor wounds. After being cleared from the hospital he was transferred into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Bello, a former student activist, was arrested by ICE just 36-hours after reading a poem at Bakersfield College criticizing ICE in 2019.

Venegas had an unrelated arrest warrant for attempted murder and robbery in Bakersfield on Nov. 6.

