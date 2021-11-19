ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College student honors essential food workers through artwork

By Kristen Cheatam
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 7 days ago

A Wofford College art student created an art collection to honor essential workers on campus for their resilience during the pandemic.

