College student honors essential food workers through artwork

WEST CHESTER — In survey data collected last year, approximately 40% of West Chester University (WCU) students reported experiencing some type of basic-need insecurity, including not having enough food to eat. During this season of thanks and giving, Essential Utilities stepped up in a big way to assist WCU students who depend upon the services provided by the University’s Resource Pantry. Chairman, President, and CEO of Essential Utilities Christopher Franklin ’87 visited the on-campus Resource Pantry recently to present WCU President Chris Fiorentino with a generous gift of $75,000 from Essential Utilities to help expand the Resource Pantry’s reception and intake area. Understanding the importance of confidentiality, the generous gift will also fund the purchase of tablets that will enable student customers to initiate self-checkout of food and personal-care items in private.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO