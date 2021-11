The recent news coverage of the press release of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) Executive Director Bill Thomas was a new low for the already disgraced RTC. As a soon to retire Bus Driver I must say that in all the years I’ve worked at RIDE I’ve never seen such a one-sided and distorted message come out of the RTC. I used to think that the RTC was in control of the France-based, for-profit management company known as Keolis (they changed their name after World War II and their affiliation with the Nazis and Vichy France), but I now see that Keolis is in charge not only at RTC but also at the Washoe Board.

