The semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues have made life difficult for automakers for the bulk of 2021, forcing massive production cuts that have led to dwindling inventory on dealer lots. In spite of this, consumers are still seeking out new vehicles and paying MSRP or more than MSRP to bring one home, which hasn’t helped matters one bit. When we take into account the fact that dealer-imposed markups are routinely applied to new and desirable products, that means a number of 2022 Ford Maverick pickups are going for a premium these days, according to Consumer Reports.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO