Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park police warn of thefts from vehicles on several streets

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
The Orchard Park Police Department has issued a warning to residents after thefts from vehicles on several streets.

Police said they continue to receive reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in residential areas during the overnight hours.

"PLEASE LOCK YOUR CARS, HOUSES, GARAGES AND SHEDS!! These individuals are going driveway to driveway, yard to yard in the middle of the night and taking items out of UNLOCKED vehicles and other areas," a post on the department's Facebook page says.

According to police, on Wednesday they received reports of thefts on the following residential areas:

  • Independence Drive
  • Curley Drive
  • Midway Drive
  • Bruce Drive
  • Highland Avenue
  • Cole Road

Police ask anyone in those areas to check outdoor cameras and doorbell cameras for any suspicious persons or vehicles and contact them at (716) 662-6444 if you have anything that may help.

According to police, the two individuals pictured may be involved in some of the thefts and anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact police.

West Seneca police have also issued a warning after several vehicles were entered or stolen.

