Rhode Show Rewind time!

By Brendan Kirby
WPRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another jam-packed week on the show. From silly moments to great guests and more, we had it all....

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

WPRI

Expert advice for a healthy holiday season

Emmy award-winning TV Host , author, and Certified Heath Coach & Trainer, Samantha Harris, shares advice for staying on track this holiday season. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
SAMANTHA HARRIS
WPRI

Thanksgiving-inspired drinks with The Cocktail Guru

Ahead of Thanksgiving, we were once again joined by our friend Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru. Always inspiring and creative, he shared some ideas you’ll want to try out this Holiday Season. To learn more about Jonathan, head to: https://www.thecocktailguru.com/. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed...
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

Rewind Time with These Forgotten Yet Classic Buffalo TV Adds

Have you ever driven by a place that used to house one of your favorite stores from years ago? Or maybe a restaurant that used to be your favorite, but no longer exists? That happened to me the other day when driving down Main Street in Buffalo and passed not one, but two Record Theatre locations. The feeling of nostalgia I got as I remembered walking down the isles and browsing through stacks of vinyl was overwhelming.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX2now.com

Time to Disco shows people the best places for Friendsgiving

ST. LOUIS – We can’t choose our family, but we can choose our friends, and sometimes they’re closer than family. That’s why Friendsgiving is a big deal near Thanksgiving. Time to Disco’s Brittany Dwyer found the perfect spot where you and all your besties can feast. She’s the expert when it comes to finding cool spots to celebrate. Juniper is just one of those restaurants you may want to book for your Friendsgiving gathering.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WPRI

Mad Science Monday: Making things fly

Atomic Allen and Jolting Jonathan from Mad Science of Southern MA & RI share a fun experiment for the whole family!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
SCIENCE
WPRI

Find Paradise at Atlantis in the Bahamas

Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape, or a getaway with friends, our pals, Emily Kaufman ‘The Travel Mom’ and Tommy Didario always know the best places. This time they took us to find paradise at Atlantis in the Bahamas. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice,...
LIFESTYLE
Bowling Green Daily News

SLIDE SHOW: 'Saving the turkeys, one Thanksgiving at a time'

Around 34 inflatable turkeys stand in the yard of "flock masters" Teresa and Greg Hardcastle's home on Willow Way in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Hardcastle, who said it all started with finding marked-down inflatable turkeys for sale after Halloween six or seven years ago, felt the need to "save the turkeys, one Thanksgiving at a time," adding more turkeys each year. The Hardcastles invite the public to come take pictures with the turkeys but warn for visitors to watch for cables and other wires running through the yard. The turkeys run on a timer from about 6 a.m. each morning until just after dark from November 1 through Thanksgiving weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WPRI

Hot holiday tech gift ideas

The holiday shopping season is in full swing. If you are looking for gift ideas for the tech lover in your life, Verizon has you covered. To learn more about holiday tech, visit verizon.com/deals. Plus – take Verizon’s Holiday Your Way quiz to find out the best tech gifts to wish for this holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Our Favourite Crime Shows Of All Time

A great crime show has a twisted and charming reliability: Who doesn't love the intrigue of a heinous fictional crime, with the promise that it will be neatly resolved within an hour?. The best crime shows add a little more nuance. The Wire isn't a series about choosing sides —...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Good Day Rewind - 11/26

What a show we've had today! If you think you missed something funny from the show today, here's where you can catch up! It's the Good Day Rewind!
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross & Rumoured Girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto Get Cozy On Dubai Vacation

Rumours regarding a relationship between Rick Ross and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto have been flying for some time now, and from the looks of their latest vacation photos, things are heating up between the two. Back in September, the “Diced Pineapples” rapper was asked about his situation with Mobetto, to...
CELEBRITIES
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES

