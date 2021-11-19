ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans trashed for Cape Coral rooftop bar

By Elisia Alonso
 7 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A rooftop bar planned for Cape Coral will no longer be built.

The four-story steakhouse was going to be called Prime 239, which included a rooftop bar called Sky 26. It would have been located at 1415 Cape Coral Parkway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2020 and the restaurant was set to open in fall of that year.

The owner, George Lukas, said the project is no longer happening because of pandemic travel restrictions. He said an out of country developer was unable to travel for the job.

Although the rooftop bar will not happen, Lukas said he still has plans for the steakhouse.

Details of when or where that will open are not yet planned.

