WATCH: Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley sits down with Gerry Dulac

Season record: 89-61 (.618) New England Patriots (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5), 8:20 p.m. — Just when the Falcons thought they had turned the corner with three wins in four games — and were coming off a victory in New Orleans — they get shellacked by 40 points by the Cowboys. And now they get maybe the hottest (and maybe most surprising) team in the league. The Patriots have won their past four games by a combined score of 150-50, or an average of 38-13. And they are 4-0 on the road with their rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who is starting to take on a little Tom Brady vibe in that offense.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO