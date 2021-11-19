ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley sits down with Gerry Dulac

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers defensive end Chris Wormley talks with Post-Gazette reporter...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did LB Joe Schobert tell on the Steelers defense?

Sunday was another ugly performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The biggest frustration for this group has been the poor tackling, especially in the run game. This isn’t a new problem and with no end in sight, you really have to wonder how a group of professionals can struggle with something so fundamental.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Post Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers vs. Lions: Gerry Dulac’s quarterly observations

Gerry Dulac is at Heinz Field for the Steelers’ Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Here are his quarter-by-quarter thoughts on the action:. ● The Steelers are trying to survive without their starting quarterback, two starting guards and now their All-Pro outside linebacker. At this point, they will be happy to get out of here with a victory.
NFL
leadertimes.com

What next? Steelers’ defense struggling with consistency

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have very little margin for error, no matter who is at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, halfway through the season, the only consistent thing about the Steelers’ offense is that it is not going to score 30 points and most weeks, 20 may be asking a lot. All of which is manageable if Pittsburgh’s […]
NFL
detroitlions.com

5 things to watch: Lions at Steelers

The Detroit Lions are fresh off their bye week and looking to notch their first victory of the season with a road trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, a place they haven't won since 1955. Here are five things to watch out for in today's interconference matchup:. 1....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac's 2021 NFL picks: Week 11

Season record: 89-61 (.618) New England Patriots (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5), 8:20 p.m. — Just when the Falcons thought they had turned the corner with three wins in four games — and were coming off a victory in New Orleans — they get shellacked by 40 points by the Cowboys. And now they get maybe the hottest (and maybe most surprising) team in the league. The Patriots have won their past four games by a combined score of 150-50, or an average of 38-13. And they are 4-0 on the road with their rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who is starting to take on a little Tom Brady vibe in that offense.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Did Steelers actually make mistakes with their pass-rushing depth?

The Steelers thought they had solved this problem before they began training camp. Four months later, the very issue that concerned them then could be right around the corner. When they signed former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Melvin Ingram in July, the Steelers could actually breathe a sigh of relief having found an experienced player to back up edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith — a proven performer with 50 career sacks in nine NFL seasons.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Why do Steelers struggle to adjust to conditions on the ground?

While attempting to explain how the Detroit Lions ran for the fourth-most yards in his 15-year tenure with the Steelers, Mike Tomlin acknowledged at his weekly Tuesday news conference that he had come into some information after the game that might shed some light on the inept failure of the Steelers defense.
NFL
abc17news.com

Steelers’ patchwork defense shredded, but nearly bests Bolts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Only one Steelers defense during coach Mike Tomlin’s 15-year tenure ever gave up more yards than the patchwork group that got shredded by Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Los Angeles scored on its first five drives and took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter. By the time the Chargers were done, they had racked up 533 yards. That’s the most given up by Pittsburgh’s proud defense since 2013. Yet this beleaguered group still stepped up and made two huge plays in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to nearly push Pittsburgh to an improbable win.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PODCAST: Is the Steelers offense actually getting into a groove?

Steelers insiders Ray Fittipaldo and Brian Batko share their lingering thoughts from Sunday’s 41-37 loss to the Chargers. Are we buying the Steelers’ explanations and optimism? Plus, we preview the upcoming matchup with the Bengals and share our predictions. First Published November 26, 2021, 4:06pm.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers-Bengals matchup preview: Dan Moore Jr. vs. Trey Hendrickson

Sometime around Week 5 or 6, a light went off, or a corner was turned, whatever cliche fits for a rookie left tackle figuring out the NFL. Steelers fourth-round pick Dan Moore Jr. was thrown into the fire this season, and while he’s had his ups and downs, it’s hard to be too critical of a player who has faced some of the best pass rushers the world has to offer through his first 10 professional games. At the very least, Moore continues to earn the trust of his coaching staff, and now he has another top-flight matchup with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: ‘It was tough’ being stuck at home for Chargers game with COVID-19

Wouldn’t you have loved to be in the Sunday night group chat with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden and T.J. Watt? The three injured Steelers didn’t make the trip last weekend to Los Angeles with the rest of their teammates, and they could do little but sit idly by while watching the Chargers roll up 533 yards and 41 points as if it were a 7-on-7 game (with the quarterback allowed to take off at any time).
NFL
Springfield News Sun

Bengals’ defense looking for repeat performance vs. Steelers

CINCINNATI -- When Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor thinks back on the Week 3 game at Pittsburgh, the turnovers created by the defense are the first thing that comes to mind. The Bengals got two interceptions from linebacker Logan Wilson and the defensive line made things difficult for Ben Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy