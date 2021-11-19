WATCH: Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley sits down with Gerry Dulac

Sometime around Week 5 or 6, a light went off, or a corner was turned, whatever cliche fits for a rookie left tackle figuring out the NFL. Steelers fourth-round pick Dan Moore Jr. was thrown into the fire this season, and while he’s had his ups and downs, it’s hard to be too critical of a player who has faced some of the best pass rushers the world has to offer through his first 10 professional games. At the very least, Moore continues to earn the trust of his coaching staff, and now he has another top-flight matchup with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
